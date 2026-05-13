ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Stares At Water Crisis As Rainfall Deficit Leaves Paddy Fields Dry, Glaciers Shrinking

Srinagar: A prolonged rainfall deficit across Jammu and Kashmir has triggered fears of a looming water crisis, leaving paddy farmers anxious over their crops, and raising concerns about drinking water shortages in the months ahead.

Large parts of the Union Territory have received below-normal precipitation over the past six months, weakening river flows, drying streams and reducing irrigation supplies, at a time when farmers are preparing paddy fields for sowing. Weather experts and environmental observers say the situation has been worsened by declining snowfall and rapid glacier melt in the Himalayas.

For hundreds of farmers in Kashmir’s rice-growing belt, the uncertainty has become a question of survival.

In central Kashmir’s Budgam district, farmer Ghulam Mohammad Dar said his family had already delayed field preparation, due to lack of water in irrigation canals. “Usually by this time, our fields are wet enough for transplantation, but this year the land is dry and canals are carrying very little water,” Dar said. “If good rainfall does not arrive soon, the crop will suffer badly.”

Paddy cultivation in Kashmir relies heavily on steady rainfall and glacial-fed irrigation streams. Agriculture experts say even a short delay in water availability during the sowing period can reduce yield significantly.

In south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, another farmer, Abdul Rashid Bhat, said tubewells and streams in his village were already under stress. “We are depending entirely on the weather now,” he said. “People are worried because farming is our only source of income.”

The crisis is not limited to agriculture. Officials and climate observers say continued rainfall deficiency could soon affect drinking water supplies in urban and rural areas alike. Several springs and small streams that feed local water schemes have already reported reduced discharge levels, particularly in south Kashmir and parts of Chenab Valley.

Extent Of Rainfall Deficit

According to meteorological data, Jammu and Kashmir recorded a rainfall deficit of 26 per cent between March 1 and May 6 this year. The UT also witnessed its seventh consecutive dry winter, with precipitation during December 2025 to February 2026 remaining far below normal.

The rainfall shortage has affected districts unevenly, but some areas have recorded alarming deficits. Shopian reported nearly 71 per cent below-normal rainfall during March-May, making it one of the worst-hit districts. Kathua recorded around 63 per cent deficiency, followed by Kulgam at 53 per cent, Anantnag at 46 per cent and Budgam at 40 per cent. Kishtwar, Udhampur, Doda, Pulwama, Bandipora and Ramban also remained below seasonal averages. Srinagar recorded a deficit of over 20 per cent during the same period.

While a few districts such as Samba and Poonch received near-normal or excess rainfall, experts said isolated wet spells have not been enough to offset the larger hydrological stress building across the region.

Glacier Melt Threat