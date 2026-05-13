Kashmir Stares At Water Crisis As Rainfall Deficit Leaves Paddy Fields Dry, Glaciers Shrinking
Reduced snowfall, warmer winters and erratic rainfall, which is already threatening agriculture, especially paddy farming in south Kashmir, could soon affect drinking water and hydropower.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Srinagar: A prolonged rainfall deficit across Jammu and Kashmir has triggered fears of a looming water crisis, leaving paddy farmers anxious over their crops, and raising concerns about drinking water shortages in the months ahead.
Large parts of the Union Territory have received below-normal precipitation over the past six months, weakening river flows, drying streams and reducing irrigation supplies, at a time when farmers are preparing paddy fields for sowing. Weather experts and environmental observers say the situation has been worsened by declining snowfall and rapid glacier melt in the Himalayas.
For hundreds of farmers in Kashmir’s rice-growing belt, the uncertainty has become a question of survival.
In central Kashmir’s Budgam district, farmer Ghulam Mohammad Dar said his family had already delayed field preparation, due to lack of water in irrigation canals. “Usually by this time, our fields are wet enough for transplantation, but this year the land is dry and canals are carrying very little water,” Dar said. “If good rainfall does not arrive soon, the crop will suffer badly.”
Paddy cultivation in Kashmir relies heavily on steady rainfall and glacial-fed irrigation streams. Agriculture experts say even a short delay in water availability during the sowing period can reduce yield significantly.
In south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, another farmer, Abdul Rashid Bhat, said tubewells and streams in his village were already under stress. “We are depending entirely on the weather now,” he said. “People are worried because farming is our only source of income.”
The crisis is not limited to agriculture. Officials and climate observers say continued rainfall deficiency could soon affect drinking water supplies in urban and rural areas alike. Several springs and small streams that feed local water schemes have already reported reduced discharge levels, particularly in south Kashmir and parts of Chenab Valley.
Extent Of Rainfall Deficit
According to meteorological data, Jammu and Kashmir recorded a rainfall deficit of 26 per cent between March 1 and May 6 this year. The UT also witnessed its seventh consecutive dry winter, with precipitation during December 2025 to February 2026 remaining far below normal.
The rainfall shortage has affected districts unevenly, but some areas have recorded alarming deficits. Shopian reported nearly 71 per cent below-normal rainfall during March-May, making it one of the worst-hit districts. Kathua recorded around 63 per cent deficiency, followed by Kulgam at 53 per cent, Anantnag at 46 per cent and Budgam at 40 per cent. Kishtwar, Udhampur, Doda, Pulwama, Bandipora and Ramban also remained below seasonal averages. Srinagar recorded a deficit of over 20 per cent during the same period.
While a few districts such as Samba and Poonch received near-normal or excess rainfall, experts said isolated wet spells have not been enough to offset the larger hydrological stress building across the region.
Glacier Melt Threat
Environmentalists say another worrying sign is the rapid melting of glaciers that feed Kashmir’s rivers and streams during summer months.
Studies and recent observations have shown accelerated ice loss in several glaciers, including the famous Thajwas Glacier near Sonamarg. Researchers have warned that the glacier has lost a substantial portion of its ice volume over recent decades due to rising temperatures and erratic snowfall patterns.
Scientists say glaciers initially release more water as they melt rapidly, but over time the shrinking ice reserves reduce long-term water availability downstream. This threatens irrigation, hydropower generation and drinking water supply for thousands of households dependent on glacier-fed systems.
Independent weather observers say Kashmir’s changing climate pattern is becoming increasingly visible through shorter winters, weak western disturbances and prolonged dry spells. “This is no longer an isolated weather event,” said Faizan Arif, a Srinagar-based environmental researcher. “We are witnessing a gradual shift in the hydrological cycle of the Himalayas. Reduced snowfall, warmer winters and erratic rainfall are all linked.”
Looming Water Crisis
In many villages, residents have already begun rationing water use as streams continue to shrink.
In north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, villagers said some natural springs that once flowed steadily through summer have weakened unusually early this year. Women in several hamlets have started walking longer distances to fetch drinking water.
Officials in the irrigation and water supply departments have also expressed concern over declining recharge levels in reservoirs, canals and springs.
The dry spell has also raised concerns for Kashmir’s hydropower sector, which depends heavily on river discharge during summer months. Lower water levels in rivers like the Jhelum may impact electricity generation if rainfall remains below normal.
Despite forecasts of intermittent rainfall later this week, farmers say one or two showers may not be enough to reverse the damage already caused by months of deficient precipitation.
“We still have hope because agriculture survives on hope,” said a farmer from Anantnag. “But every passing dry day is increasing apprehension among people.”
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