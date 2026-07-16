Kashmir Narco-Terror Case: NIA Court Frames Charges Against 10 Accused Linked To LeT
A Special NIA Court framed charges against 10 accused in a Pakistan-backed narco-terror case in Jammu and Kashmir, involving narcotics smuggling to finance terrorism.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 16, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Srinagar: A Special NIA Court has framed charges against 10 accused in a major narco-terror case investigated by the State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir. The development has cleared the way for the trial in a case involving an alleged Pakistan-backed network accused of using narcotics smuggling to finance terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the SIA, the case stems from FIR No. 19/2022, registered at Police Station SIA Kashmir in October 2022 after intelligence inputs suggested the existence of a cross-border conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK)-based handlers linked to the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
The agency alleged that narcotics were smuggled into Jammu and Kashmir across the Line of Control (LoC). The proceeds generated from the illegal trade were allegedly used to fund terrorist activities and sustain the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory.
The investigation identified a total of 16 accused, including four alleged handlers operating from Pakistan and PoJK.
Those arrested in the case are Rubeena Nazir Malik, Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, Mudasir Ahmed Poswal, Safeer Ahmad Mughal, Mohammad Rashid Thakkar, Mohammad Rayaz Lohar, Javid Iqbal Thakkar alias Raja Thakkar, Abdul Rashid Mir, Abdul Rashid Bhat and Basharat Ali Poswal.
Sageer Ahmad Poswal, a resident of Amrohi Arna in Kupwara district, remains absconding, the agency said.
The SIA identified the Pakistan and PoJK-based accused as Tariq Ahmad Malik alias Dilawar, Alif-ud-Din Badana, Mushtaq Ahmad Naik alias Usman Bhai and Firdous Ahmad Dar alias Umer Dar. All four have been declared absconders.
Another accused in the case, Mushtaq Ahmad Malik alias Rahee of Panzipora in Sopore, was killed in an encounter during the course of the investigation.
According to the SIA, six charge sheets have been filed against all 16 accused. The agency also arrested three proclaimed offenders who had allegedly been evading arrest for an extended period.
After hearing the prosecution, the Special NIA Court framed charges against the 10 accused who are currently before the court.
The charges have been framed under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The offences include criminal conspiracy, terrorist acts, terror financing, membership of a terrorist organisation, waging war against the Government of India, destruction of evidence and forgery.
With the charges now framed, the trial will proceed with the recording of prosecution evidence before the competent court.
The SIA said it is continuing legal proceedings against the absconding accused. It is also pursuing the attachment and forfeiture of properties allegedly linked to terrorist activities under the provisions of the UAPA as part of efforts to dismantle the financial infrastructure supporting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
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