ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Narco-Terror Case: NIA Court Frames Charges Against 10 Accused Linked To LeT

Srinagar: A Special NIA Court has framed charges against 10 accused in a major narco-terror case investigated by the State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir. The development has cleared the way for the trial in a case involving an alleged Pakistan-backed network accused of using narcotics smuggling to finance terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the SIA, the case stems from FIR No. 19/2022, registered at Police Station SIA Kashmir in October 2022 after intelligence inputs suggested the existence of a cross-border conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK)-based handlers linked to the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The agency alleged that narcotics were smuggled into Jammu and Kashmir across the Line of Control (LoC). The proceeds generated from the illegal trade were allegedly used to fund terrorist activities and sustain the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory.

The investigation identified a total of 16 accused, including four alleged handlers operating from Pakistan and PoJK.

Those arrested in the case are Rubeena Nazir Malik, Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, Mudasir Ahmed Poswal, Safeer Ahmad Mughal, Mohammad Rashid Thakkar, Mohammad Rayaz Lohar, Javid Iqbal Thakkar alias Raja Thakkar, Abdul Rashid Mir, Abdul Rashid Bhat and Basharat Ali Poswal.

Sageer Ahmad Poswal, a resident of Amrohi Arna in Kupwara district, remains absconding, the agency said.

The SIA identified the Pakistan and PoJK-based accused as Tariq Ahmad Malik alias Dilawar, Alif-ud-Din Badana, Mushtaq Ahmad Naik alias Usman Bhai and Firdous Ahmad Dar alias Umer Dar. All four have been declared absconders.