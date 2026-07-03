ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Mutton Trade Resumes After Punjab Government Assures To Stop 'Illegal Tax'

Srinagar: Kashmir mutton dealers resumed trade on Friday after the Punjab government assured them that it will stop the collection of "illegal taxes" by contractors imposed on their livestock trucks passing through the state.

Mehraj u Din Ganaie, General Secretary of Kashmir Mutton Dealers Association (KMDA), told ETV Bharat that the dealers will end the indefinite strike from today after they held talks with Punjab government representatives for the last two days.

"We have conveyed to all truck owners to resume transporting livestock to Jammu and Kashmir from other parts of the country. In the last two days, we as representatives of mutton dealers of Jammu and Kashmir met senior officials of the Punjab government who assured us they will direct the police and contractors to stop collecting the illegal tax from truckers," he said.

The meetings between mutton dealers and Punjab government officials were held after the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann to resolve the issue of the "unjustified tax" being collected in Punjab. The issue was also raised by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti with Mann.

Ganaie said that the dealers held talks with officials of the Punjab government, but "no official of the Jammu and Kashmir government" attended these meetings. "The Punjab government officials assured us to curb this tax. It will also issue a written order to ensure such collections are stopped," Ganaie claimed.

Khazir Muhammad Regoo, President of All Kashmir Butchers Union, said that representatives of Joint Coordination Committee in Punjab have conveyed to him that the Punjab government has recognised that the toll levied on Kashmir-bound livestock trucks is arbitrary and illegal and mere passage or transit through Punjab does not attract provisions of the Cattle Fair Tax.