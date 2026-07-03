Kashmir Mutton Trade Resumes After Punjab Government Assures To Stop 'Illegal Tax'
Livestock transport to Jammu and Kashmir resumes as Punjab promises to stop unauthorised collections at highway checkpoints.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir mutton dealers resumed trade on Friday after the Punjab government assured them that it will stop the collection of "illegal taxes" by contractors imposed on their livestock trucks passing through the state.
Mehraj u Din Ganaie, General Secretary of Kashmir Mutton Dealers Association (KMDA), told ETV Bharat that the dealers will end the indefinite strike from today after they held talks with Punjab government representatives for the last two days.
"We have conveyed to all truck owners to resume transporting livestock to Jammu and Kashmir from other parts of the country. In the last two days, we as representatives of mutton dealers of Jammu and Kashmir met senior officials of the Punjab government who assured us they will direct the police and contractors to stop collecting the illegal tax from truckers," he said.
The meetings between mutton dealers and Punjab government officials were held after the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann to resolve the issue of the "unjustified tax" being collected in Punjab. The issue was also raised by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti with Mann.
Ganaie said that the dealers held talks with officials of the Punjab government, but "no official of the Jammu and Kashmir government" attended these meetings. "The Punjab government officials assured us to curb this tax. It will also issue a written order to ensure such collections are stopped," Ganaie claimed.
Khazir Muhammad Regoo, President of All Kashmir Butchers Union, said that representatives of Joint Coordination Committee in Punjab have conveyed to him that the Punjab government has recognised that the toll levied on Kashmir-bound livestock trucks is arbitrary and illegal and mere passage or transit through Punjab does not attract provisions of the Cattle Fair Tax.
"In this regard, an order is expected to be issued today. As such, our union is withdrawing the strike and directing all members to resume the trade at the earliest for the benefit of consumers," he said.
Two weeks ago, mutton dealers had stopped livestock transportation from Rajasthan and other states because they alleged that contactors in Punjab, in a nexus with the police, were collecting Rs 20000-25000 illegal tax from each livestock carrying truck at Madhopor and Shambu checkpoints on the Delhi-Punjab National Highway. The dealers alleged that Rs 18 crore illegal tax was collected from them every year at these checkpoints.
Abdullah also said livestock-laden vehicles are levied unauthorised fees by certain contractor groups operating in connection with cattle fairs.
According to the traders, every day 40-50 livestock laden trucks are transported to Jammu and Kashmir through Punjab from Rajasthan, Haryana, and other states.
Under the Punjab Cattle Fairs (Regulation) Act, 1967, the Punjab government collects a 4 percent tax from cattle trade within the state during cattle auctions at animal fairs. This tax is collected from the local contractors who participate in fairs. However, Kashmir traders alleged that the same tax was imposed on the livestock they transported from other states to Jammu and Kashmir, even though Punjab only acted as a transit route, and the livestock movement is exempt from the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Also Read