ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir MPs Submit Memorandum To President On Statehood, Power Projects

The three-member delegation, including Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi, met Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. ( Special Arrangement )

Srinagar: National Conference Members of Parliament in Rajya Sabha on Friday submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The three-member delegation, including Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi, met Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The memorandum carried the pressing issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, including statehood, job and land laws, said a senior leader.

The MPs strongly urged the early restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in line with the assurances made on the floor of Parliament, highlighting the Prime Minister and Home Minister’s promise.

The memorandum carried a demand for the protection of land and job rights of the local population and called for a comprehensive economic and employment package to address the growing unemployment crisis among the youth.