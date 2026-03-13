Kashmir MPs Submit Memorandum To President On Statehood, Power Projects
The memorandum is about the issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, including statehood, job and land laws, said a senior leader.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Srinagar: National Conference Members of Parliament in Rajya Sabha on Friday submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The three-member delegation, including Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi, met Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
The memorandum carried the pressing issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, including statehood, job and land laws, said a senior leader.
The MPs strongly urged the early restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in line with the assurances made on the floor of Parliament, highlighting the Prime Minister and Home Minister’s promise.
The memorandum carried a demand for the protection of land and job rights of the local population and called for a comprehensive economic and employment package to address the growing unemployment crisis among the youth.
This is the second memorandum they submitted since they entered the Parliament last year. Earlier, they submitted a memorandum listing three demands, including statehood and shifting prisoners to the Valley from outside jails, to Home Minister Amit Shah in December 2025. But there has been no breakthrough so far.
The MPs also pressed for the return of major hydroelectric power projects presently operated by NHPC Limited to Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the region must receive a fair share of benefits from its own natural resources.
They further highlighted the serious environmental challenges facing the region, including the impact of climate change and the rapid retreat of glaciers such as the Kolahoi Glacier and called for urgent scientific and policy interventions to safeguard the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.
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