Interview: Kashmir MP Recalls Two Meetings With Khamenei - One As Grieving Son And The Other As Minister

Srinagar: In March 2001, just four months after a powerful IED blast claimed his father's life, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi travelled to Tehran. He was not there as a leader but as a young, grieving son.

Accompanied by his grandfather, Ruhullah was received by Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Now, Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Ruhullah, recalls that meeting as a "spiritual moment" that provided him solace amid personal tragedy.

He remembers Khamenei advising him to "firmly follow the beliefs" for which his father and Kashmir’s prominent Shia leader Aga Syed Mehdi "sacrificed" his life.

Following the assassination of Iran’s top leader by Israel and the United States in coordinated strikes on March 28, he described the loss as "painful" and said it signals the "breakdown of international laws" and the "rise of jungle rule".

Excerpts of Ruhullah Mehdi's Interview With ETV Bharat:

On the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Ruhullah: The world has crossed the red line. This is the rule of the jungle, where a country with military might can impose its will without any consequences. There is no regard for sovereignty or a sovereign religious leader who was respected across the Muslim world. The international covenants and laws have been tossed aside. By these actions, the United States is fulfilling the wishes of Israel.

His meetings with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Ruhullah: I have met him twice. When my father was assassinated in Kashmir, I, along with my grandfather, who was his representative here, got an invitation from him. It was March 2001 and I got the opportunity to meet him personally. Ayatollah offered his personal condolences over the killing of my father. It was a spiritual moment. He kissed my forehead and advised me to remain firm in my father’s beliefs.

The second time I met him was in 2010 during my visit to Iran. That time, I had become a minister (in the Omar Abdullah-led government). He expressed happiness at my progress at a young age and told me to stay true to the job and the people.