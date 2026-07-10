ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Livestock Transit Levy Persists Despite J&K-Punjab Agreement

Srinagar: Hours after the Jammu and Kashmir government secured an assurance from its Punjab counterparts for allowing trucks carrying livestock to Kashmir without a levy has fallen flat on the ground. Kashmir-bound trucks were forced to shell out levies at the Shambu border in Patiala on July 9. ETV Bharat has seen four receipts showing Kashmir-bound vehicles transporting livestock were made to cough up Rs 10,000 each at the border checkpoint.

It came on the heels of an official delegation led by J&K Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma, travelling to Punjab. He held a series of meetings with Punjab counterparts to secure “hassle-free movement of livestock while ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements”. The team held meetings with Punjab’s animal and sheep husbandry minister, the chief secretary, the secretary of science & technology and the secretary of rural development and Panchayati Raj.

J&K Minister Satish Sharma meeting ministers and officials in Punjab over the livestock levy tax.. (Special arrangement)

“The Punjab government issued on-the-spot instructions to the concerned departments to take immediate steps for resolving the issues. The decisions taken during the meetings are expected to significantly ease the difficulties being faced by the mutton dealers and ensure smoother coordination between Punjab and J&K,” said an official statement following the meetings.

The visit followed a formal letter by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for “smooth, secure and unhindered” movement of trucks on Jammu and Kashmir-bound livestock vehicles.

Following its series of measures, such as the deployment of nodal officers at borders, were taken up; however, it has not provided any respite to mutton traders.

Kashmir Mutton Dealers’ Association General Secretary Mehraj-ud-Din said the nodal officers are helpless in front of contractors who extort money from truckers. These officers were deployed by the Punjab government last week after the J&K government and dealers flagged the issue of the levy on the trucks.

A nodal official said he followed the instructions of higher-ups and ensured the smooth movement of trucks transporting livestock. “But contractors stopped trucks beyond my checkpoint and extracted money from them. I am helpless, and only the government can stop this illegal practice,” he added.