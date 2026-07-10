Kashmir Livestock Transit Levy Persists Despite J&K-Punjab Agreement
The Punjab government’s assurance to stop levies on Kashmir-bound livestock trucks failed as contractors continue extorting fees, causing ongoing challenges for J&K mutton dealers.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Srinagar: Hours after the Jammu and Kashmir government secured an assurance from its Punjab counterparts for allowing trucks carrying livestock to Kashmir without a levy has fallen flat on the ground. Kashmir-bound trucks were forced to shell out levies at the Shambu border in Patiala on July 9. ETV Bharat has seen four receipts showing Kashmir-bound vehicles transporting livestock were made to cough up Rs 10,000 each at the border checkpoint.
It came on the heels of an official delegation led by J&K Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma, travelling to Punjab. He held a series of meetings with Punjab counterparts to secure “hassle-free movement of livestock while ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements”. The team held meetings with Punjab’s animal and sheep husbandry minister, the chief secretary, the secretary of science & technology and the secretary of rural development and Panchayati Raj.
“The Punjab government issued on-the-spot instructions to the concerned departments to take immediate steps for resolving the issues. The decisions taken during the meetings are expected to significantly ease the difficulties being faced by the mutton dealers and ensure smoother coordination between Punjab and J&K,” said an official statement following the meetings.
The visit followed a formal letter by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for “smooth, secure and unhindered” movement of trucks on Jammu and Kashmir-bound livestock vehicles.
Following its series of measures, such as the deployment of nodal officers at borders, were taken up; however, it has not provided any respite to mutton traders.
Kashmir Mutton Dealers’ Association General Secretary Mehraj-ud-Din said the nodal officers are helpless in front of contractors who extort money from truckers. These officers were deployed by the Punjab government last week after the J&K government and dealers flagged the issue of the levy on the trucks.
A nodal official said he followed the instructions of higher-ups and ensured the smooth movement of trucks transporting livestock. “But contractors stopped trucks beyond my checkpoint and extracted money from them. I am helpless, and only the government can stop this illegal practice,” he added.
According to Din, contractors stop trucks on mere excuses such as checking truck papers or bills, which is beyond their domain in the Patiala district and along the highway in Amritsar. “They hold trucks for ransom and threaten to hand the trucks over to the police. Halting trucks for a few hours on the road can cause losses due to the risk of livestock death in hot and humid weather. Therefore, drivers pay the levy to avoid being caught,” he said.
The blatant disregard for the assurance surprised the official delegation. A senior official who visited Punjab as part of the J&K delegation expressed disbelief at the continuation of the levy. He said that Punjab officials agreed that transit trucks are exempt from the cattle fair tax.
“The Punjab Chief Secretary personally called the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) and secured assurance from him, particularly on the Shambu border,” he added.
The J&K delegation sought a dedicated helpline for addressing grievances of dealers in real-time amid the wedding season when demand for mutton surges. About 50 trucks carrying 5,000 animals enter Jammu and Kashmir every day, and the demand increases by 30 per cent during the marriage season.
Jammu and Kashmir consumes more than 60,000 tonnes of mutton annually, valued at an estimated Rs 4,000 crore.
“We will have to communicate with Punjab officials again if trucks are stopped again,” the official added.
Under the Punjab Cattle Fair Act 1967, a 4 per cent levy is legally mandated only for livestock actually auctioned at local mandis within Punjab. Trucks transiting through the state from sourcing hubs like Delhi or Rajasthan are completely exempt.
Despite this, Kashmiri mutton dealers claim that nearly Rs 18 crore has been extorted from them under the guise of this levy over the past year. Punjab generated over Rs 123 crore through the auction of cattle fair contracts for the 2026–27 fiscal year, registering a 34 per cent increase from Rs 92 crore generated in the previous fiscal.
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