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BJP Calls Farooq Abdullah's Remarks On Pakistan Anti-National, Seeks Legal Action

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah during the workers' convention, in Baramulla district, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. ( PTI )

Srinagar: BJP leader and party's Jammu and Kashmir spokesman Altaf Thakur on Saturday called National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's remarks on Pakistan "seditious and anti-national" and urged authorities to examine them and take appropriate legal action.

Thakur was reacting to Abdullah's statement in Baramulla that Kashmiris were "surviving because Pakistan was raising the Kashmir issue at international forums."

The BJP leader accused Abdullah of questioning India’s intentions toward the people of Jammu and Kashmir while portraying Pakistan as a supporter of their interests.

"Farooq Abdullah's pro-Pakistan statement is seditious and anti-national, and he should be booked for making such remarks," Thakur said.

He also referred to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), claiming that its residents wanted to join India. He said Abdullah should consider the region’s situation before praising Pakistan.

Thakur accused Pakistan of contributing to decades of violence in Jammu and Kashmir through its alleged support for terrorism. He cited targeted killings, civilian deaths and the suffering of families affected by the conflict.