BJP Calls Farooq Abdullah's Remarks On Pakistan Anti-National, Seeks Legal Action
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said there is little hope for Kashmiris from the Centre.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 9:49 PM IST
Srinagar: BJP leader and party's Jammu and Kashmir spokesman Altaf Thakur on Saturday called National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's remarks on Pakistan "seditious and anti-national" and urged authorities to examine them and take appropriate legal action.
Thakur was reacting to Abdullah's statement in Baramulla that Kashmiris were "surviving because Pakistan was raising the Kashmir issue at international forums."
The BJP leader accused Abdullah of questioning India’s intentions toward the people of Jammu and Kashmir while portraying Pakistan as a supporter of their interests.
"Farooq Abdullah's pro-Pakistan statement is seditious and anti-national, and he should be booked for making such remarks," Thakur said.
He also referred to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), claiming that its residents wanted to join India. He said Abdullah should consider the region’s situation before praising Pakistan.
Thakur accused Pakistan of contributing to decades of violence in Jammu and Kashmir through its alleged support for terrorism. He cited targeted killings, civilian deaths and the suffering of families affected by the conflict.
He questioned Abdullah’s portrayal of Pakistan as a country working in the interests of Kashmiris, arguing that its role in the region’s violence should not be overlooked.
Thakur said the people of Jammu and Kashmir wanted peace, economic development, employment opportunities and a secure future for their children. He accused Pakistan of using the Kashmir issue for political purposes and said its international campaign could not erase the suffering caused by violence in the region.
The BJP spokesman also criticised the National Conference leadership over its approach to sensitive national issues, alleging that its statements failed to adequately recognise the sacrifices of security personnel and civilians affected by terrorism.
Thakur said political leaders should exercise restraint when speaking about matters concerning national security. He urged the authorities to examine Abdullah’s reported remarks in accordance with the law.
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