Kashmir’s Transformed Landscape: Wetlands Are Getting Encroached, Agricultural And Grazing Land Shrinking Too
Kashmir is seeing rapid decline in forest cover, pasture and grazing land as well as area under water bodies.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Srinagar: Mohammad Aijaz Parray, a resident of Zainakote near the Hokersar wetland in Srinagar, saw a large number of residential buildings come up on the farmland around his neighborhood. Seeing the large-scale conversion, he feels that “If we continue to convert our land like this, we will be left with no agricultural land in a few years."
Parray, who said he owned three acres and had refused to sell them, said that large swathes of cropland around his village has been turned into residential neighborhoods since 1989.
The transformation of Kashmir's landscape is no longer confined to the towns. Across the Valley, agricultural fields have been absorbed into residential colonies while wetlands and water channels face growing pressure from construction and land-use change.
A 2026 study published in Water Science offers a six-decade assessment of that transformation. Exploring Jammu and Kashmir's land-use and land-cover changes between 1960 and 2020, the researchers found that built-up areas expanded markedly after 1990, while forest cover, pasture and grazing land and water bodies declined.
The study, authored by researchers from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir and Symbiosis Statistical Institute, examined six land categories: forests, farmland, pasture and grazing land, water bodies, barren and uncultivable land, and built-up areas.
It also assessed 13 climatic and socioeconomic variables, including population, urbanisation, literacy, income, industrial output, passenger traffic and freight traffic. The findings suggest that Kashmir's landscape has been shaped not only by natural conditions, but also by demographic growth, expanding infrastructure, transport activity and economic change.
The study describes a marked acceleration in the expansion of developed land in recent decades. In its assessment, built-up land became the predominant contributor to overall land-use change by 2020. The researchers associate this pattern with urban sprawl and infrastructure expansion.
The broader socioeconomic backdrop is substantial. Jammu and Kashmir's population increased from 0.35 crore in 1960 to 1.36 crore in 2020. The urbanization rate rose from 16.3% to 29.4%, while literacy increased from 11% to 76.9%. Gross industrial output also grew from 997 crore rupees in 1960 to 33,486 crore rupees in 2020. These changes brought better connectivity, expanded settlements and new economic opportunities. But they also increased demand for land.
In Kashmir's rural areas, the consequences are visible in the experiences of farmers who have watched fields become houses, shops and roads.
In central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, farmer Irfan Ahmad Tantray said that the fields of his childhood had been replaced by concrete structures. "Now, residential colonies have been built and no one is sowing crops anymore."
Similar thoughts were shared by farmers from south and north Kashmir. Ghulam Nabi Bhat, a resident of Baramulla's Pattan, said: "There is not a very big market for the rice crops in Kashmir and the government too isn't providing the irrigation facilities as it should to the farmers. The easiest way to earn money for the farming community in Kashmir is to sell land or convert it into a concrete commercial structure."
Among the study's most important findings is the long-term contraction of "water-body extent." The researchers found that water bodies declined throughout the study period. They also found that population growth and urbanization were strongly associated with changes in water bodies. Kashmir's wetlands have long been central to the Valley's ecology. They provide habitat for migratory birds, support fisheries and agriculture, and help regulate water during periods of heavy rainfall.
Environmentalists and researchers have repeatedly warned that encroachment, filling and unplanned construction threaten these functions.
Environmentalist and Vice Chancellor of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Shakil Romshoo said wetlands around Srinagar had been " encroached upon." "Development started there in the 1960s and since then all major wetlands have been encroached upon. Wular Lake is a natural reservoir for floodwater but sedimentation and other pressures has reduced its capacity to accommodate the Jhelum's overflow during the 2014 floods," he said.
Interestingly, in 2018, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Committee on Environment noted that about 22 wetlands have been converted into residential colonies in and around Srinagar over the last 50 years. During the upcoming autumn session of the Assembly, a Private Member's Resolution moved by Budgam MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi concerning the Hokersar Wetland has been admitted for consideration in the House. The resolution calls for an examination of the present and historical extent of the Hokersar Wetland and its adjoining residential and agricultural areas, with the stated aim of clarifying boundaries and protecting the rights of affected landowners.
The concerns are not limited to wetlands. The study identifies the decline of pasture and grazing land as another major trend.
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