ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir’s Transformed Landscape: Wetlands Are Getting Encroached, Agricultural And Grazing Land Shrinking Too

Srinagar: Mohammad Aijaz Parray, a resident of Zainakote near the Hokersar wetland in Srinagar, saw a large number of residential buildings come up on the farmland around his neighborhood. Seeing the large-scale conversion, he feels that “If we continue to convert our land like this, we will be left with no agricultural land in a few years."

Parray, who said he owned three acres and had refused to sell them, said that large swathes of cropland around his village has been turned into residential neighborhoods since 1989.

The transformation of Kashmir's landscape is no longer confined to the towns. Across the Valley, agricultural fields have been absorbed into residential colonies while wetlands and water channels face growing pressure from construction and land-use change.

A view of irrigated paddy field in South Kashmir. (ETV Bharat)

A 2026 study published in Water Science offers a six-decade assessment of that transformation. Exploring Jammu and Kashmir's land-use and land-cover changes between 1960 and 2020, the researchers found that built-up areas expanded markedly after 1990, while forest cover, pasture and grazing land and water bodies declined.

The study, authored by researchers from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir and Symbiosis Statistical Institute, examined six land categories: forests, farmland, pasture and grazing land, water bodies, barren and uncultivable land, and built-up areas.

A view of Jhelum river in Srinagar. (ETV Bharat)

It also assessed 13 climatic and socioeconomic variables, including population, urbanisation, literacy, income, industrial output, passenger traffic and freight traffic. The findings suggest that Kashmir's landscape has been shaped not only by natural conditions, but also by demographic growth, expanding infrastructure, transport activity and economic change.

The study describes a marked acceleration in the expansion of developed land in recent decades. In its assessment, built-up land became the predominant contributor to overall land-use change by 2020. The researchers associate this pattern with urban sprawl and infrastructure expansion.