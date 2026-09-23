ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Hydropower Project Faces Setback As Centre Panel Denies Environmental Clearance Extension

Srinagar: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) expert panel has flagged a delay in developing the 93-megawatt New Ganderbal Hydroelectric Power project in Kashmir, prompting it to withhold environmental clearance until a fresh proposal is submitted.

The 60th meeting of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) on river valley and hydroelectric projects in New Delhi last month has asked the J&K authorities to submit updated proposals afresh. The J&K Power Development Corporation (JKPDC) had sought a two-year extension of environmental clearance for the project pending since it was conceived in 1996.

Originally, the Environment Ministry granted clearance for the project in September 2013, valid for 13 years until September 2026. The extension can be granted for two more years under the rules.

The panel, however, expressed concern that the project is "unlikely to be completed within the existing environmental clearance."

"Even if a further extension of two years up to 26.09.2028 is considered, the project construction works as well as implementation of the EMP (environmental management plan) would still not be completed within the extended validity period," it said.

The Committee observed that implementing the EMP would require approximately four years once commenced. Likewise, the project implementation schedule in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for constructing and completing the main project works would also require approximately 48 months.

"After detailed deliberation on the information and documents submitted by the project proponent, the EAC observed that on-site physical construction work has not yet commenced," said the minutes of the meeting, asking the JKPDC to submit a fresh proposal incorporating updated project details and other relevant current information.