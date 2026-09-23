Kashmir Hydropower Project Faces Setback As Centre Panel Denies Environmental Clearance Extension
A central environment ministry panel denied an extension for Kashmir’s 93-megawatt New Ganderbal hydropower project, demanding a fresh proposal due to construction delays.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST|
Updated : September 23, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Srinagar: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) expert panel has flagged a delay in developing the 93-megawatt New Ganderbal Hydroelectric Power project in Kashmir, prompting it to withhold environmental clearance until a fresh proposal is submitted.
The 60th meeting of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) on river valley and hydroelectric projects in New Delhi last month has asked the J&K authorities to submit updated proposals afresh. The J&K Power Development Corporation (JKPDC) had sought a two-year extension of environmental clearance for the project pending since it was conceived in 1996.
Originally, the Environment Ministry granted clearance for the project in September 2013, valid for 13 years until September 2026. The extension can be granted for two more years under the rules.
The panel, however, expressed concern that the project is "unlikely to be completed within the existing environmental clearance."
"Even if a further extension of two years up to 26.09.2028 is considered, the project construction works as well as implementation of the EMP (environmental management plan) would still not be completed within the extended validity period," it said.
The Committee observed that implementing the EMP would require approximately four years once commenced. Likewise, the project implementation schedule in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for constructing and completing the main project works would also require approximately 48 months.
"After detailed deliberation on the information and documents submitted by the project proponent, the EAC observed that on-site physical construction work has not yet commenced," said the minutes of the meeting, asking the JKPDC to submit a fresh proposal incorporating updated project details and other relevant current information.
The panel noted that significant financial changes and price escalations have occurred since the project was originally formulated. Between January 2014 and January 2021, the estimated project cost surged from Rs 965.87 crore to Rs 1610.55 crore.
In 2019, the then Governor of the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir state, Satya Pal Malik, led the State Administrative Council (SAC) to cancel the contract awarded to Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) for the development of the project at a cost of over Rs 819 crore after it failed to implement it.
A fresh proposal for awarding the main project works to the lowest (L1) bidder joint venture between HCC-CPPPL (JV), resulting from the third round of tendering in 2022, has been submitted to the J&K government for approval, said the JKPDC.
The run-of-the-river new Ganderbal project over the tributary of the River Jhelum, Nallah Sindh, falls in Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s constituency. It was contemplated after the existing 15-Megawatt Ganderbal hydropower project outlived its life. Once commissioned, it is expected to generate an estimated 382.82 GWh of electricity annually, potentially changing the scenario of energy-deficient Kashmir.
The proposed project includes a gross head of 163.5 meters and a net head of 142.2 meters, with three penstocks, each 265 meters in length, to carry water to the turbines.
The project involves land acquisition affecting 245 families belonging to four villages. The JKPDC informed the EAC that the affected families have been partially compensated for the land acquired from them.
A senior official from J&K Power Development Corporation said they have started following the directions of the committee for the fresh proposal.
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