Kashmir Hospital, Several Schools And Bridges Face Structural, Flood Vulnerability: RTI
Srinagar's public buildings and bridges, including 70-year-old CD Hospital, schools and key bridges, face serious structural deterioration and flood vulnerabilities, needing urgent detailed inspections.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Srinagar: Grave structural concerns have been identified in several public buildings and bridges across Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu Kashmir, including the Chest Diseases (CD) Hospital, government schools, health centres, and key bridges, according to information from the Jammu and Kashmir Public Works Department (Roads and Buildings).
In a reply to Srinagar-based RTI activist and senior journalist MM Shuja, the department disclosed that several public buildings have either deteriorated structurally, remain vulnerable to floods, or are awaiting detailed audits.
Shuja had sought details about unsafe government buildings, hospitals, schools and bridges, along with information on projects that missed deadlines and infrastructure requiring urgent attention.
Among the most significant findings is the condition of the CD Hospital in Srinagar. The RTI response lists the hospital as being around 70 years old and categorises its condition as "Deteriorated". The vulnerability level of the hospital has been marked as “High”.
The RTI documents also identify Government Boys High School, Sonwar, estimated to be around 100 years old, as having a satisfactory condition but high vulnerability. Similarly, Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) Lasjan, about 30 years old, has been categorised as satisfactory but vulnerable due to its location.
The department further reported that Panchayat Ghar Lasjan remains underwater and is “yet to be audited", while another Panchayat Ghar at Lasjan is still under construction. Both have been categorised as highly vulnerable.
Several educational institutions in the Harwan and Faqir Gujri areas were also assessed. Government High School Harwan, Higher Secondary School Theed Harwan, Government High School Dara and Government High School Shalkhud were listed as satisfactory but vulnerable because they are located in areas "prone to flash flood/hilly terrain", according to the RTI documents.
The RTI response also included a detailed assessment of roads and transport infrastructure. The Boulevard Road stretch from Dalgate to Nishat was flagged because retaining walls and parapets have been damaged at various locations. The document describes the vulnerability level on the route as "high". Roads including Aziz Bridge to Gupkar Junction, Dalgate to Sonwar, Church Lane Sonwar and the Northern Foreshore Road were identified as flood-prone.
On bridge infrastructure, the department listed more than a dozen bridges for condition assessment. These include Harwan Bridge, Darbagh Ehal Bridge, Syed Pora Bridge, Chandpora Bridge and Gandbal Bridge. While most were reported to be in satisfactory condition, structures such as Vethpora Soiteng Bridge, Gandbal Footbridge, Pantha Chowk Footbridge and Aziz Bridge were categorised as having high vulnerability. Aziz Bridge was reported to be around 35 years old.
The RTI response also contains official correspondence seeking “detailed structural inspection and comprehensive condition assessment” of various government buildings under the jurisdiction of PWD (R&B) Central Kashmir.
The communication states that the inspection should include “a thorough evaluation of the structural integrity, identification of any signs of distress, deterioration, or potential safety hazards, and assessment of overall serviceability of the structures.”
Another departmental communication regarding bridges noted deterioration in key structures. The report states that inspections highlighted “deterioration of the riding surface and manifestation of distress in expansion joints, bearings, deck components and other associated structural elements of the bridges.” It further observed that vehicular movement on some bridges had been subjected to restricted speeds, resulting in sluggish traffic flow.
According to the RTI documents, bridges requiring assessment include the New Padshahibagh Bridge, Hyderpora Flyover, Narbal New Bridge, Narbal Old Bridge, Old Steel Bridge Magam, New Bridge Magam and Kunzer Bridge.
One of the key projects mentioned in the records is the Hyderpora Flyover, which was dedicated to the public in 2012. The department's report states that the flyover comprises nine spans and has a total length of about 920 metres.
It was included in a list of major bridges for which a detailed structural inspection and condition assessment were sought. The records note that the bridge, along with other structures, has shown signs of wear and deterioration over time.
Likewise, New Padshahibagh Bridge is another major structure highlighted in the documents. The bridge, measuring about 79.3 metres in length, was included in the same assessment exercise. The bridge was dedicated to the public in 2013.
The department has also sought a comprehensive assessment covering visual inspection, structural condition, superstructure and substructure evaluation, and examination of expansion joints, bearings, deck slabs and parapets.
The department stated, “The existing condition is not only impairing the serviceability and riding comfort of the structures but is also adversely affecting traffic efficiency.”
“If left unattended, the situation may further aggravate and could potentially pose safety concerns in the long term,” it added.
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