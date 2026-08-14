ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Hospital, Several Schools And Bridges Face Structural, Flood Vulnerability: RTI

Srinagar: Grave structural concerns have been identified in several public buildings and bridges across Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu Kashmir, including the Chest Diseases (CD) Hospital, government schools, health centres, and key bridges, according to information from the Jammu and Kashmir Public Works Department (Roads and Buildings).

In a reply to Srinagar-based RTI activist and senior journalist MM Shuja, the department disclosed that several public buildings have either deteriorated structurally, remain vulnerable to floods, or are awaiting detailed audits.

Shuja had sought details about unsafe government buildings, hospitals, schools and bridges, along with information on projects that missed deadlines and infrastructure requiring urgent attention.

Among the most significant findings is the condition of the CD Hospital in Srinagar. The RTI response lists the hospital as being around 70 years old and categorises its condition as "Deteriorated". The vulnerability level of the hospital has been marked as “High”.

The RTI documents also identify Government Boys High School, Sonwar, estimated to be around 100 years old, as having a satisfactory condition but high vulnerability. Similarly, Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) Lasjan, about 30 years old, has been categorised as satisfactory but vulnerable due to its location.

Hyderpora Flyover in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The department further reported that Panchayat Ghar Lasjan remains underwater and is “yet to be audited", while another Panchayat Ghar at Lasjan is still under construction. Both have been categorised as highly vulnerable.

Several educational institutions in the Harwan and Faqir Gujri areas were also assessed. Government High School Harwan, Higher Secondary School Theed Harwan, Government High School Dara and Government High School Shalkhud were listed as satisfactory but vulnerable because they are located in areas "prone to flash flood/hilly terrain", according to the RTI documents.

The RTI response also included a detailed assessment of roads and transport infrastructure. The Boulevard Road stretch from Dalgate to Nishat was flagged because retaining walls and parapets have been damaged at various locations. The document describes the vulnerability level on the route as "high". Roads including Aziz Bridge to Gupkar Junction, Dalgate to Sonwar, Church Lane Sonwar and the Northern Foreshore Road were identified as flood-prone.

On bridge infrastructure, the department listed more than a dozen bridges for condition assessment. These include Harwan Bridge, Darbagh Ehal Bridge, Syed Pora Bridge, Chandpora Bridge and Gandbal Bridge. While most were reported to be in satisfactory condition, structures such as Vethpora Soiteng Bridge, Gandbal Footbridge, Pantha Chowk Footbridge and Aziz Bridge were categorised as having high vulnerability. Aziz Bridge was reported to be around 35 years old.