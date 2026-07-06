ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir's History Didn't Start In 2019, Book Ban Doesn't Work In A Democracy: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar: Two days after the Jammu and Kashmir government banned two books published under the centrally sponsored Samagra Shiksha over the alleged glorification of separatists, Mirwaiz Kashmir Maulvi Umar Farooq on Monday said that such bans “cannot erase history or selectively project only that part of history which suits a particular narrative”.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating an educational consultancy initiative at Lal Chowk here, Mirwaiz said that in a “democratic society bans do not work, whether they are bans on books, ideas or organisations”. He said that Kashmir has a 5000-year old “rich and layered history”.

“Kashmir's history did not start in 2019. Kashmiris are proud of their civilisational legacy, from the Buddhist period to Shaivism and Hindu traditions, and then the Islamic period, which shaped Kashmir’s spiritual, social and cultural identity. He said that after 1947, Jammu and Kashmir also became a political issue, and this too is part of its modern history,” he said.

“You cannot erase history or selectively project only that part of history which suits a particular narrative,” Mirwaiz said, adding “societies grow through openness, discussion and engagement, not by suppressing books or silencing perspectives. And facts remain facts”.