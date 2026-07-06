Kashmir's History Didn't Start In 2019, Book Ban Doesn't Work In A Democracy: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
Speaking to reporters in Lal Chowk, Mirwaiz said that ban on books critical of the government didn't suit a vibrant democracy, reports Parvez ud Din.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 6, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
Srinagar: Two days after the Jammu and Kashmir government banned two books published under the centrally sponsored Samagra Shiksha over the alleged glorification of separatists, Mirwaiz Kashmir Maulvi Umar Farooq on Monday said that such bans “cannot erase history or selectively project only that part of history which suits a particular narrative”.
Speaking to the media after inaugurating an educational consultancy initiative at Lal Chowk here, Mirwaiz said that in a “democratic society bans do not work, whether they are bans on books, ideas or organisations”. He said that Kashmir has a 5000-year old “rich and layered history”.
“Kashmir's history did not start in 2019. Kashmiris are proud of their civilisational legacy, from the Buddhist period to Shaivism and Hindu traditions, and then the Islamic period, which shaped Kashmir’s spiritual, social and cultural identity. He said that after 1947, Jammu and Kashmir also became a political issue, and this too is part of its modern history,” he said.
Kashmir’s History Did Not Start in 2019: @MirwaizKashmir— Mirwaiz Manzil-Office of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir (@mirwaizmanzil) July 6, 2026
Kashmir’s 5,000-year civilisational legacy cannot be selective, calls for respect for all faiths, rejection of bans on books and ideas, and revival of dialogue between Delhi-Islamabad and Delhi-Srinagar
Srinagar, July 6,… pic.twitter.com/w5XRbcaOOo
“You cannot erase history or selectively project only that part of history which suits a particular narrative,” Mirwaiz said, adding “societies grow through openness, discussion and engagement, not by suppressing books or silencing perspectives. And facts remain facts”.
The former separatist leader's statement comes close on the heels of the LG Manoj Sinha administration's ban on two books published under the centrally-sponsored Samagra Shiksha and supplied to libraries in the union territory for alleged glorification of separatists. The administration also suspended eight employees and terminated the services of a contractual computer assistant.
On the Amarnath Yatra, Mirwaiz said that while the devotees should be treated with respect and care, the daily life of locals should not be unnecessarily disrupted and that the fragile environment of Kashmir is protected. He said such religious occasions should not be politicised, and should remain about faith, peace, mutual respect and harmony among communities.
Mirwaiz also called for dialogue between India Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue. He said that he supported dialogue “even at a time when those advocating talks were accused of treason”.
“We did not back down. My uncle Shaheed Molvi Mushtaq was killed, Islamia school was burnt down , my house was attacked, but I did not give up on my principle even then that dialogue is the only way forward,” he said.
He said that the legacy of dialogue during the tenure of former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr. Manmohan Singh needs to be revived and taken forward. Mirwaiz further stressed that meaningful dialogue between Delhi and Islamabad and between Delhi and Srinagar is equally necessary for peace, dignity and a just solution.
Read More: