ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Farm Produce Gets Transportation Boost As Railways Plans Two Modern Warehouses In Valley

Jammu: The Jammu division of the Northern Railway has invited tenders for setting up state-of-the-art warehouse and storage units near Anantnag and Pampore railways stations in Kashmir. The move is expected to make logistics facilities in the Kashmir Valley world-class and give new momentum to local trade particulary perishable agricultural produce.

The move comes as part of the Railway's Cargo Related Facility (CRF) Policy of February 14, 2026 for setting up the warehouses for a 25-year lease period for private players.

A spokesperson for the Northern Railway said that this initiative will bring benefits at multiple levels. In view of the ongoing apple season in Kashmir and the famous saffron production of Pampore, the availability of storage facility right next to the station will allow orchardists and traders to keep their produce safe, prevent it from getting spoiled and store it till they get the right market price.

Warehouses near the railway station will save a lot of loading-unloading cost and time, and products will be able to reach the big markets of the country directly through rail faster and cheaper, he said.

Over the 25-year lease policy, the spokesperson said that the long lease period will “ensure stable and long-term returns on their investment”. “Along with this, new employment opportunities will be created in the Valley and the local economy will be strengthened,” the spokesperson added.