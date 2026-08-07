Kashmir Court Awards Life Sentence In 2020 Murder Of Former Terror Chief Abdullah Ghazali
A Kashmir court sentenced Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dar to life imprisonment for the 2020 mosque murder of former terror chief Abdullah Ghazali, ruling death penalty unjustified.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 7, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Srinagar: A local court in Jammu and Kashmir sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the 2020 murder of former chief of the terror outfit Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), Abdul Gani Dar alias Abdullah Ghazali, in Gawkadal area of the capital city. The court ruled that the crime serious but not meeting the "rarest-of-rare" death penalty criteria.
While sentencing Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dar to life imprisonment under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Principal District and Sessions Judge Haq Nawaz Zargar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. The 12-page order directed that any recovered fine be paid directly to the legal heirs of the deceased. The court also ordered Rs 7 lakh in compensation for the dependents of deceased Abdul Gani Dar alias through the Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority.
The sentencing order followed detailed arguments by the prosecution and defence on whether Dar should receive the maximum punishment for the murder. At the heart of the sentencing proceedings was a question that frequently arises in capital punishment cases: Was the crime so exceptional that life imprisonment would be inadequate? The court answered no.
"No doubt the crime is heinous and has resulted in the tragic death of an old aged person and irreparable loss to the family as a whole, but that does not automatically bring the case within the ambit of the 'rarest of rare cases'."
The court ultimately concluded: "Though the offence committed by the accused is grave and heinous, but it does not fall within the category of 'rarest of rare cases' warranting imposition of death penalty."
Instead, it imposed rigorous imprisonment for life, reiterating the principle that life imprisonment is the norm and capital punishment an exception.
"The awarding of life sentence is a rule and death is an exception."
The prosecution had urged the court to impose the death penalty, arguing that the case fell within the "rarest of rare" category. It relied on the location of the murder, the manner of the assault and what it described as the brutality of the killing. The prosecution also relied heavily on CCTV footage from the mosque. It argued that the footage showed Dar continuing the assault until he was satisfied that the victim had died. The CCTV evidence was cited to support the prosecution's contention that the killing was deliberate and calculated. The court, however, stopped short of finding that the circumstances crossed the threshold required for capital punishment.
The sentencing order identified several aggravating circumstances. It noted that the offence was murder punishable under Section 302 IPC. It also considered the use of fists and feet, the targeting of the victim's head and the circumstances in which the assault was carried out.
"...the aggravating circumstances which are evident includes, firstly the offence is of murder punishable under section 302 IPC, secondly the assault was committed with feet and fists, thirdly the blow was inflicted on a vital part of the body (head), showing intention to cause death..."
The court also considered the age and physical condition of the victim.
"...fourthly the commission of act in such manner demonstrates cruelty and insensitivity, lastly, it can be seen that the accused because of his strength had attacked an old aged, fragile person, within the premises of the mosque," the court recorded.
The court treated the place of occurrence as another aggravating factor. The murder took place inside the Markazi Ahle Hadees Mosque at Gawkadal in Srinagar. The court emphasized that a mosque is not simply a physical location. It is a place associated with prayer, peace and religious observance.
"A mosque is a sacred place where people gather to offer prayers, seek solace, and practise their faith in a calm and respectful environment."
The court added: "Violence in a place meant for worship and peace cannot be tolerated." It said an act of violence inside a place of worship can have consequences beyond the immediate victim. According to the court, such violence can disturb the sanctity of the institution, affect community peace and undermine public confidence in places of worship. The court said the judiciary has a responsibility to uphold public order, communal harmony and respect for the rule of law.
It further observed: "Any act of violence committed within its premises not only injures the victim but also erodes the confidence of the public in the sanctity and peaceful character of such institutions."
The court said personal disputes and grievances cannot be allowed to intrude into a house of prayer.
"Courts have a duty not only to punish the offender but also to uphold the values on which a civilized society rests."
The order also carried a broader reflection on the human consequences of violence.
"The worst of all defeats is when we lose our humanity."
The sentencing proceedings also brought renewed attention to the CCTV footage from the mosque. The prosecution relied on the surveillance recording while seeking the death penalty. It argued that the footage demonstrated the nature and persistence of the assault. The court noted that Dar appeared to have acted under the impression that the assault would go unnoticed because he was unaware that the mosque was under CCTV surveillance.
The court observed: "The incident serves as a reminder that a wrongdoer should never assume that an offence committed away from public gaze will escape accountability."
It said advances in technology can expose conduct that may otherwise remain unseen. The observation also underscores the increasing importance of electronic evidence in criminal investigations. The absence of an eyewitness to an incident does not necessarily prevent a prosecution from establishing guilt when other admissible evidence is available.
The defence opposed the prosecution's plea for capital punishment and asked the court to take a lenient view while determining the sentence. It argued that the prosecution had not established a motive for the murder. The defence also maintained that the CCTV footage showed the deceased provoking Dar and argued that the accused had not acted with premeditation or an intention to kill. According to the defence, only a single blow had been delivered and the victim's advanced age and fragile physical condition had contributed to the fatal outcome.
The defence also urged the court to consider the alleged background of the deceased and the absence of a demonstrated motive. Dar personally sought leniency from the court. He told the court that he had two daughters and a son. The sentencing exercise therefore required the court to consider not only the circumstances surrounding the crime but also the circumstances of the offender. The court noted that Dar was 60 years old. It also found no material on record establishing that he was beyond reform.
"...the convict is 60 years of age (as stated by him the court), an old man...there is no material on record to show that he is beyond reformation, as stated by the convict during conversation with the court, besides having two daughters and son," the court said.
The possibility of rehabilitation became an important factor in rejecting the death penalty. The court referred to the principles laid down by the Supreme Court in Bachan Singh vs. State of Punjab and Machhi Singh vs. State of Punjab. Those decisions require courts to balance aggravating circumstances connected to the crime with mitigating circumstances relating to the offender before deciding whether capital punishment is justified. The court stressed that the gravity of the crime cannot be considered in isolation.
"Both aspects have to be given their respective weightage."
The court recognized the seriousness of the murder and the aggravating circumstances surrounding it. But it found that the case did not satisfy the exceptionally high standard required for the death penalty.
In other words, a murder can be extremely serious and even brutal without automatically becoming a "rarest of rare" case.
The court sentenced Dar to rigorous imprisonment for life under Section 302 IPC, "Convict namely Ghulam Mohi-u-Din Dar S/o Abdul Gani Dar R/o Buchwara Dalgate, Srinagar is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 under section 302 IPC."
The court directed that the fine, if deposited, be paid to the legal heirs of Abdul Gani Dar. If the fine is not paid, it will be recoverable under Section 421 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Dar was also granted the benefit of set-off under Section 428 CrPC for the period he has already spent in custody. The court directed that he be lodged in District Jail Udhampur to undergo the sentence.
Separate from the punishment imposed on Dar, the court considered the financial circumstances of Abdul Gani Dar's family. The prosecution told the court that the deceased had left behind one son and four daughters. It specifically referred to the condition of one daughter and argued that the family had been deprived of the support of the deceased. The court considered the Jammu and Kashmir Victim Compensation Scheme, 2019. It noted that the applicable schedule provided for compensation of up to Rs 10 lakh in murder cases. After considering the circumstances, the court fixed compensation at Rs 7 lakh.
"Therefore, in my view, a compensation of Rs 7 lakh will be just and reasonable amount for providing financial assistance to the dependents of the victim."
The amount is to be paid within three months by the Member Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority. The Rs 7 lakh compensation is separate from the Rs 50,000 fine imposed on Dar. If the fine is recovered, it too is to be paid to the legal heirs of the deceased.
The case originated from FIR No. 03/2020 registered at Police Station Maisuma. The case was tried before the Principal District and Sessions Court, Srinagar, as Case No. Murder/0000006/2024. The matter bears CNR No. JKSG010007422020. The case was instituted before the Srinagar court on May 11, 2020. Abdul Gani Dar, son of Mohammad Abdullah and a resident of Rassu in Budgam, was murdered inside the Markazi Ahle Hadees Mosque at Gawkadal in 2020.
According to the prosecution, Dar, also known as Abdullah Ghazali, had been a former chief of the terror outfit Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM). Following the investigation, police arrested Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dar, a resident of Buchwara, Dalgate, from the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar and subsequently filed a chargesheet before the competent court.
The prosecution relied on several forms of evidence during the trial. It told the court that the case was supported by a complete chain of circumstances, including CCTV footage, eyewitness testimony, oral evidence, scientific and forensic material, recoveries made during the investigation and other incriminating circumstances. The prosecution maintained that the combined evidence established the charge beyond reasonable doubt. The court eventually convicted Dar for murder under Section 302.
"Accused convicted and file shall come for arguments on quantum on punishment on August 6, 2026," the conviction order read.
The sentencing proceedings followed after arguments on the appropriate punishment. While the court did not minimize the murder, it expressly described the offence as "grave and heinous" and identified multiple aggravating circumstances, including the age and vulnerability of the victim, the nature of the assault and the fact that it occurred inside a mosque. But those circumstances were weighed against the possibility of reform and the personal circumstances of the accused. The court concluded that life imprisonment was sufficient punishment and that the extreme penalty of death was not warranted. The court also informed him of his right to challenge the conviction and sentence.
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