ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Court Awards Life Sentence In 2020 Murder Of Former Terror Chief Abdullah Ghazali

Srinagar: A local court in Jammu and Kashmir sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the 2020 murder of former chief of the terror outfit Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), Abdul Gani Dar alias Abdullah Ghazali, in Gawkadal area of the capital city. The court ruled that the crime serious but not meeting the "rarest-of-rare" death penalty criteria.

While sentencing Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dar to life imprisonment under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Principal District and Sessions Judge Haq Nawaz Zargar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. The 12-page order directed that any recovered fine be paid directly to the legal heirs of the deceased. The court also ordered Rs 7 lakh in compensation for the dependents of deceased Abdul Gani Dar alias through the Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority.

The sentencing order followed detailed arguments by the prosecution and defence on whether Dar should receive the maximum punishment for the murder. At the heart of the sentencing proceedings was a question that frequently arises in capital punishment cases: Was the crime so exceptional that life imprisonment would be inadequate? The court answered no.

"No doubt the crime is heinous and has resulted in the tragic death of an old aged person and irreparable loss to the family as a whole, but that does not automatically bring the case within the ambit of the 'rarest of rare cases'."

The court ultimately concluded: "Though the offence committed by the accused is grave and heinous, but it does not fall within the category of 'rarest of rare cases' warranting imposition of death penalty."

Instead, it imposed rigorous imprisonment for life, reiterating the principle that life imprisonment is the norm and capital punishment an exception.

"The awarding of life sentence is a rule and death is an exception."

The prosecution had urged the court to impose the death penalty, arguing that the case fell within the "rarest of rare" category. It relied on the location of the murder, the manner of the assault and what it described as the brutality of the killing. The prosecution also relied heavily on CCTV footage from the mosque. It argued that the footage showed Dar continuing the assault until he was satisfied that the victim had died. The CCTV evidence was cited to support the prosecution's contention that the killing was deliberate and calculated. The court, however, stopped short of finding that the circumstances crossed the threshold required for capital punishment.

The sentencing order identified several aggravating circumstances. It noted that the offence was murder punishable under Section 302 IPC. It also considered the use of fists and feet, the targeting of the victim's head and the circumstances in which the assault was carried out.

"...the aggravating circumstances which are evident includes, firstly the offence is of murder punishable under section 302 IPC, secondly the assault was committed with feet and fists, thirdly the blow was inflicted on a vital part of the body (head), showing intention to cause death..."

The court also considered the age and physical condition of the victim.

"...fourthly the commission of act in such manner demonstrates cruelty and insensitivity, lastly, it can be seen that the accused because of his strength had attacked an old aged, fragile person, within the premises of the mosque," the court recorded.

The court treated the place of occurrence as another aggravating factor. The murder took place inside the Markazi Ahle Hadees Mosque at Gawkadal in Srinagar. The court emphasized that a mosque is not simply a physical location. It is a place associated with prayer, peace and religious observance.

"A mosque is a sacred place where people gather to offer prayers, seek solace, and practise their faith in a calm and respectful environment."

The court added: "Violence in a place meant for worship and peace cannot be tolerated." It said an act of violence inside a place of worship can have consequences beyond the immediate victim. According to the court, such violence can disturb the sanctity of the institution, affect community peace and undermine public confidence in places of worship. The court said the judiciary has a responsibility to uphold public order, communal harmony and respect for the rule of law.

It further observed: "Any act of violence committed within its premises not only injures the victim but also erodes the confidence of the public in the sanctity and peaceful character of such institutions."

The court said personal disputes and grievances cannot be allowed to intrude into a house of prayer.

"Courts have a duty not only to punish the offender but also to uphold the values on which a civilized society rests."

The order also carried a broader reflection on the human consequences of violence.

"The worst of all defeats is when we lose our humanity."