ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Court Grants Relief To SSP Srinagar; Stays Magistrate's Suo Motu Criminal Proceedings Against IPS Officer

Srinagar: A Sessions Court in Srinagar has stayed the operation of a magistrate's controversial order that initiated suo motu criminal proceedings against Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy over alleged non-compliance with judicial directions, holding that the revision petition filed by the IPS officer raises "arguable questions" that require judicial examination.

The interim relief was granted by the 2nd Additional Sessions Judge while hearing a criminal revision petition challenging the July 6 order passed by the City Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC), Srinagar.

While issuing notice in the revision petition, the Sessions Court directed that the operation and implementation of the impugned order shall remain stayed until further orders. It also called for the complete trial court record before taking up the matter for further consideration.

The stay does not amount to a finding on the merits of the allegations against the police officer. It merely suspends the implementation of the magistrate's order pending adjudication of the revision petition.

The challenge arises from an eight-page order passed by City Judge and JMIC Tarun Mahajan last week, in which the court, acting on its own motion under Section 210(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), registered a criminal case against the SSP for alleged repeated failure to execute warrants issued by the court.

The proceedings originated from a criminal complaint titled Ghulam Mohammad Rather vs Ajaz Ahmad Lone, in which the magistrate had issued arrest warrants against the accused on February 5.

According to the order, the warrants remained unexecuted despite repeated judicial directions issued on multiple dates. The court noted that the Station House Officer (SHO), Bandipora, neither executed the warrants nor submitted compliance reports despite being directed to do so and even after being ordered to appear personally before the court.

The magistrate subsequently issued a bailable warrant against the SHO through the SSP, Bandipora. When those directions also allegedly remained unimplemented, the court invoked Section 81 of the BNSS and directed SSP Srinagar to arrest the SHO and produce him before the court, observing that the police establishment in Bandipora was "not responding."

Even thereafter, according to the court, neither the warrants were executed nor any compliance reports were filed.

In one of the strongest observations in the order, the magistrate questioned the conduct of both Srinagar and Bandipora police.

The court observed, "The above scenario shows that the whole police machinery of District Srinagar as well as District Bandipora has been collapsed." It further said it was "amazed and surprised" that the warrant against the SHO had not been executed despite repeated judicial directions.

The magistrate went on to state that there were reasons to believe both district police chiefs had "willfully, deliberately & purposely not executed the warrant lawfully entrusted to them" and were "themselves creating hindrance in the administration of justice."

The magistrate also referred to two separate criminal cases in which, according to the order, SSP Srinagar had allegedly failed to execute warrants issued against police officers from Pulwama and Kupwara districts.