Kashmir Court Grants Relief To SSP Srinagar; Stays Magistrate's Suo Motu Criminal Proceedings Against IPS Officer
The 2nd Additional Sessions Judge in Srinagar said that the revision petition filed by the IPS officer raises "arguable questions" that require judicial examination.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Srinagar: A Sessions Court in Srinagar has stayed the operation of a magistrate's controversial order that initiated suo motu criminal proceedings against Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy over alleged non-compliance with judicial directions, holding that the revision petition filed by the IPS officer raises "arguable questions" that require judicial examination.
The interim relief was granted by the 2nd Additional Sessions Judge while hearing a criminal revision petition challenging the July 6 order passed by the City Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC), Srinagar.
While issuing notice in the revision petition, the Sessions Court directed that the operation and implementation of the impugned order shall remain stayed until further orders. It also called for the complete trial court record before taking up the matter for further consideration.
The stay does not amount to a finding on the merits of the allegations against the police officer. It merely suspends the implementation of the magistrate's order pending adjudication of the revision petition.
The challenge arises from an eight-page order passed by City Judge and JMIC Tarun Mahajan last week, in which the court, acting on its own motion under Section 210(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), registered a criminal case against the SSP for alleged repeated failure to execute warrants issued by the court.
The proceedings originated from a criminal complaint titled Ghulam Mohammad Rather vs Ajaz Ahmad Lone, in which the magistrate had issued arrest warrants against the accused on February 5.
According to the order, the warrants remained unexecuted despite repeated judicial directions issued on multiple dates. The court noted that the Station House Officer (SHO), Bandipora, neither executed the warrants nor submitted compliance reports despite being directed to do so and even after being ordered to appear personally before the court.
The magistrate subsequently issued a bailable warrant against the SHO through the SSP, Bandipora. When those directions also allegedly remained unimplemented, the court invoked Section 81 of the BNSS and directed SSP Srinagar to arrest the SHO and produce him before the court, observing that the police establishment in Bandipora was "not responding."
Even thereafter, according to the court, neither the warrants were executed nor any compliance reports were filed.
In one of the strongest observations in the order, the magistrate questioned the conduct of both Srinagar and Bandipora police.
The court observed, "The above scenario shows that the whole police machinery of District Srinagar as well as District Bandipora has been collapsed." It further said it was "amazed and surprised" that the warrant against the SHO had not been executed despite repeated judicial directions.
The magistrate went on to state that there were reasons to believe both district police chiefs had "willfully, deliberately & purposely not executed the warrant lawfully entrusted to them" and were "themselves creating hindrance in the administration of justice."
The magistrate also referred to two separate criminal cases in which, according to the order, SSP Srinagar had allegedly failed to execute warrants issued against police officers from Pulwama and Kupwara districts.
Referring to those matters, the court observed that the alleged omission was not confined to a single case but reflected a recurring pattern of non-compliance.
The order stated: "Once the warrant is entrusted to him, he has no authority under law to sit over the warrants issued by this court and has no discretionary powers not to execute the warrants."
The magistrate made particularly severe remarks while discussing the role expected of a district police chief.
The court observed that the SSP was duty-bound to assist the administration of justice but "his record speaks that he instead himself became the biggest impediment and hurdle in the administration of justice."
The order also reminded the officer of the statutory obligation under Section 24 of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Act, which requires every police officer to promptly execute lawful warrants issued by competent courts. The magistrate reproduced Sections 24 and 29 of the Police Act, observing that failure to discharge such duty constitutes an offence punishable under law.
Recording its prima facie conclusions, the magistrate said: "It is clear that SSP Srinagar has a habit of sitting over the warrants issued by this court and SSP Srinagar has not only defied the orders of this court once but thrice."
The court further observed that the officer had "undermined the authority of this court" and appeared "guilty of commission of offence under Section 24 of the Police Act, 1961 which is a punishable offence under Section 29 of the Police Act."
On that basis, the magistrate took judicial notice of the alleged offence and registered a suo motu case under Section 210(1)(c) of the BNSS against the SSP for repeated non-compliance and alleged violation of statutory duty.
Recognising that the proceedings involved a public servant, the magistrate directed issuance of a pre-cognizance notice to the SSP under Section 223(2)(a) of the BNSS and also sought a report from the Additional Director General of Police or Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, as the superior officer. The matter had been listed for July 16.
Aggrieved by the order, SSP Srinagar approached the Sessions Court through a criminal revision petition.
After hearing the petitioner, the appellate court found that the revision raised issues requiring detailed consideration. Observing that the petition involved "arguable questions," the Sessions Court stayed the operation and implementation of the July 6 order, issued notice in the revision petition and directed that the trial court record be requisitioned before the next hearing.
With the interim stay now in force, the magistrate's order initiating the suo motu proceedings against the SSP will remain in abeyance until the Sessions Court decides the revision petition.
Read More: