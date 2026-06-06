ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Congress Leader Seeks To Exchange Encroached Land For 'Proprietary' Land; 'Unauthorised Possession', Says Court

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a plea filed by senior Congress leader and MLA from Anantnag district, Peerzada Mohammad Syed, seeking protection over land found to be encroached Kahcharai land and a direction to authorities to consider its exchange against his proprietary land.

In a seven-page judgment, Justice M.A. Chowdhary held that the law no longer permits exchange of proprietary land for encroached Kahcharai land and that courts cannot compel authorities to entertain such requests.

The court, however, granted limited relief by directing that the petitioner cannot be evicted except in accordance with due process of law.

Peerzada Mohammad Syed, a senior Congress leader who represents Anantnag Assembly constituency in south Kashmir, had approached the court through a petition filed in 2015. He sought directions restraining authorities from demolishing structures raised on a parcel of land identified as "N-23" adjoining his allotted residential plot at Friends Enclave, Humhama, and also sought consideration of his request for exchange of the land.

According to the petition, Syed stated that he had served as President of the State Youth Congress and President of the State Unit of the All India Congress Committee. He told the court that he had faced terror threats over the years and had been attacked by terrorists, while his house in Kokernag (in Anantnag district) had also come under attack on several occasions.

The petitioner said that Plot No. 21 at Friends Enclave, Humhama, had been allotted to him by the J&K Cooperative Housing Corporation and that he had constructed a residence there. He claimed that a nearby strip of land measuring around 9 to 10 marlas was later allotted to him in 2010 in view of his security concerns and that he had raised structures for security personnel on the site.

The government, however, opposed the petition and argued that the petitioner had illegally occupied 17 marlas of Kahcharai land and raised constructions without authority.

Authorities informed the court that a demarcation exercise revealed that only 1 kanal, 9 marlas and 6 sirsai had been allotted to the petitioner, while an additional 17 marlas of Survey No. 1076/2, recorded as Kahcharai land, had been encroached upon.

The respondents further stated that a committee headed by the Tehsildar, Budgam, confirmed the encroachment and that the illegal structures were removed in compliance with orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Budgam.

After examining the record, Justice Chowdhary noted that the dispute arose after authorities discovered the encroachment on Kahcharai land adjoining the petitioner's allotted plot.

The court recorded that although the Housing Corporation had communicated allotment of the adjoining strip in 2010, the petitioner himself was aware that the land was Kahcharai in nature and had therefore applied to the District Collector seeking its exchange against proprietary land.