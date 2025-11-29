ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Businessman Offers Land To Army Veteran Following His Generosity Towards Evicted Journalist

The Army veteran Kuldeep Sharma and his daughter Tanya Sharma speaking to ETV Bharat at Arfaz Ahmed Daing demolished house in Jammu. ( ETV Bharat )

By Mohd Ashraf Ganie Jammu: Kuldeep Sharma, an Indian Army veteran whose gesture of offering land to displaced Muslim journalist Arfaz Ahmed Daing stirred waves of goodwill across Jammu and Kashmir, confirmed on Saturday that a Kashmiri businessman has now come forward with an even larger offer to him in return. Sharma told ETV Bharat that the 46-year-old businessman, who requested anonymity, has offered him a prized piece of land valued at around Rs one crore. The move, he said, was meant to honour his act of generosity after the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) demolished Daing’s house on Thursday, rendering the family homeless. “He (the businessman) claimed that he was moved by my gesture. At a time when people are fighting in the name of caste, creed, colour, and religion, this has proved that humanity is alive,” Sharma said.