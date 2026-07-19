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Kashmir Braces For 1000 MW Power Shortfall Amid Summer Heat As Flushing Operations Begin At Baglihar, Salal Hydropower Plants

A view of the Salal hydropower plant in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir ( IANS )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 2 Min Read

Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with scorching heat during the ongoing summer, the power curtailment by closing down two big hydro-power projects for 15 days is likely to worsen the situation and create power shortages in the union territory. The administration has announced the shutdown of Baglihar and Salal hydro-electric projects for flushing for 15 days which is going to create power shortage in Kashmir valley as these two projects supply a significant portion of electricity to the Valley. A view of the Baglihar hydropower plant in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir (IANS) Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited on Sunday announced that flushing operations at Baglihar HEP shall commence from 10:00 PM today, 19.07.2026 (4–5 days shutdown). Salal HEP is already under shutdown since 18.07.2026 that will run for 10 days as per the schedule.