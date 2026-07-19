Kashmir Braces For 1000 MW Power Shortfall Amid Summer Heat As Flushing Operations Begin At Baglihar, Salal Hydropower Plants
The administration has announced a shutdown of Baglihar and Salal hydro-electric projects for flushing for 15 days beginning July 18.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with scorching heat during the ongoing summer, the power curtailment by closing down two big hydro-power projects for 15 days is likely to worsen the situation and create power shortages in the union territory.
The administration has announced the shutdown of Baglihar and Salal hydro-electric projects for flushing for 15 days which is going to create power shortage in Kashmir valley as these two projects supply a significant portion of electricity to the Valley.
Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited on Sunday announced that flushing operations at Baglihar HEP shall commence from 10:00 PM today, 19.07.2026 (4–5 days shutdown). Salal HEP is already under shutdown since 18.07.2026 that will run for 10 days as per the schedule.
The corporation said the load shall be gradually reduced from 3:00 PM, with total shutdown of BHEP by 7:30 PM today.
During summer months, a significant portion of power demand in the Valley is met through Baglihar HEP & Salal HEP. This will create a shortfall of approximately 1000 MW in the UT of J&K. The KPDCL said, “Efforts are underway to bridge the gap through short-term energy purchase via power exchange”.
It said the remaining shortfall “may necessitate forced curtailments” and has urged people to “cooperate”.
Jammu and Kashmir is going through hot summer days as temperature is hovering between 32-35 degrees Celsius. Although intense rains have hit the UT since Sunday bringing down day temperatures and triggering flash floods in Poonch and Rajouri, the mercury is expected to rise again in the valley after five days of inclement weather predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department centre in Srinagar.
What is a flushing operation at hydropower projects?
A flushing operation at a hydroelectric power project is a controlled maintenance exercise meant to clean the silt and sediments from the reservoir beds of the plants. The exercise is essential for hydropower plants and is aimed at enhancing water flow through the intake chambers to improve overall power generation.
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