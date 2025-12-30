ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashmir Archaeological Heritage Under Spotlight As Ancient Idols Recovered from Jhelum River

Srinagar: Two ancient stone idols have been recovered from the River Jhelum in Kashmir within a span of four days. The idols were found in separate incidents in Baramulla and Pulwama districts and have been handed over to the archaeology department for examination and preservation, officials said.

The first recovery was reported on December 26 in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, where an ancient idol of Goddess Durga was found submerged in the Jhelum. Police said the sculpture was spotted by a local fisherman, Nazir Ahmad Latoo of the Shaltang Zogyar area, while he was fishing in the river.

Latoo informed the authorities after recognising the possible historical value of the object. Police secured the idol and kept it in safe custody at Sheri police station before handing it over to the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Jammu and Kashmir. The sculpture was later shifted to the Archaeology Wing in Srinagar for detailed examination, documentation and conservation.

A police spokesperson said the idol is undergoing scientific assessment to determine its age, stylistic features and historical context. The official said such discoveries enrich Kashmir’s historical record and reflect the role of local residents in protecting cultural heritage, urging people to promptly report any artefacts of archaeological importance.

Just three days later, on December 29, another ancient stone sculpture was recovered from the same river system in south Kashmir. Police in Awantipora (Pulwama) said the artefact was found in the Jhelum at Larkipora area.

The sculpture was secured under the supervision of the station house officer, and coordination was made with the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums for its formal handover. Officials said the artefact, carved from fine stone, reflects the region’s long artistic traditions and appears to be part of a panel from a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.