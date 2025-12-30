Kashmir Archaeological Heritage Under Spotlight As Ancient Idols Recovered from Jhelum River
The first recovery was reported on December 26 in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, where an ancient idol of Goddess Durga.
December 30, 2025
December 30, 2025
Srinagar: Two ancient stone idols have been recovered from the River Jhelum in Kashmir within a span of four days. The idols were found in separate incidents in Baramulla and Pulwama districts and have been handed over to the archaeology department for examination and preservation, officials said.
The first recovery was reported on December 26 in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, where an ancient idol of Goddess Durga was found submerged in the Jhelum. Police said the sculpture was spotted by a local fisherman, Nazir Ahmad Latoo of the Shaltang Zogyar area, while he was fishing in the river.
Latoo informed the authorities after recognising the possible historical value of the object. Police secured the idol and kept it in safe custody at Sheri police station before handing it over to the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Jammu and Kashmir. The sculpture was later shifted to the Archaeology Wing in Srinagar for detailed examination, documentation and conservation.
A police spokesperson said the idol is undergoing scientific assessment to determine its age, stylistic features and historical context. The official said such discoveries enrich Kashmir’s historical record and reflect the role of local residents in protecting cultural heritage, urging people to promptly report any artefacts of archaeological importance.
Just three days later, on December 29, another ancient stone sculpture was recovered from the same river system in south Kashmir. Police in Awantipora (Pulwama) said the artefact was found in the Jhelum at Larkipora area.
The sculpture was secured under the supervision of the station house officer, and coordination was made with the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums for its formal handover. Officials said the artefact, carved from fine stone, reflects the region’s long artistic traditions and appears to be part of a panel from a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.
The sculpture has been sent for documentation and conservation in accordance with established archaeological procedures. Police said the swift action was part of their responsibility to safeguard Kashmir’s cultural legacy alongside maintaining law and order.
The recent recoveries add to a series of similar finds in recent years. In August this year, several Hindu idols and Shivlings were unearthed during excavation work at Karkoot Nag in the Aishmuqam area of Anantnag district, a site linked to the Karkota dynasty that ruled Kashmir between the 7th and 9th centuries. Those artefacts were sent to Srinagar for material testing and dating before being shifted to the SPS Museum for further study.
Earlier, in August 2021, sand labourers recovered a Durga idol from the Jhelum at Pandrethan in Srinagar. Examination later revealed the black stone sculpture to be about 1,200 years old, dating back to the 7th or 8th century. The idol, depicting Goddess Durga seated on a throne with attendants, is currently preserved by the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums.
Officials said the back to back recoveries within days underline both the archaeological richness of Kashmir and the importance of public awareness. They said continued development activity and natural river processes may lead to more such discoveries, and reiterated appeals to citizens to report any finds so they can be scientifically studied and preserved.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also recently highlighted Kashmir’s archaeological wealth. In his latest monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi referred to the discovery of an ancient Buddhist stupa in Baramulla district, calling it a reminder of the region’s civilisational depth and long tradition of religious coexistence.
