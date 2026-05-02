Kashi Vishwanath Temple To Launch App-Based Darshan System For Devotees
Kashi Vishwanath Temple will introduce an app-based darshan system to improve devotee experience, offering language support and better crowd management from May 2026.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Varanasi: In a major step to enhance devotees' experience, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust is set to introduce an app-based darshan system at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
The initiative aims to make visits smoother and more accessible for pilgrims arriving from different regions and linguistic backgrounds.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vishva Bhushan Mishra said the new system will help address challenges faced by devotees due to language barriers and regional differences. The plan is being implemented in phases starting May 1, 2026.
Under the proposed system, devotees opting for "Sugam Darshan" or special puja services, like abhishek, will be required to provide basic details, including Aadhaar information. This data will help better understand visitor profiles and improve management at the temple complex.
Officials said devotees visiting the temple come from across India and abroad, often speaking different languages. In many cases, communication gaps lead to inconvenience during darshan or rituals. To address this, the temple administration plans to classify devotees based on language and regional background. Staff proficient in different languages will then be deployed accordingly to assist visitors and ensure smoother coordination.
The administration said collecting and analysing basic visitor data will help streamline crowd management and improve planning for darshan, abhishek and other rituals. Officials believe this classification will enable better resource allocation and more efficient management of large crowds, especially during peak seasons.
The app-based system is also expected to strengthen security arrangements, as basic visitor information will be available to authorities for a limited period. The temple trust has invited devotees' suggestions to further improve the system. Feedback can be submitted through the official website or via email. Officials emphasised that the initiative aims to make darshan safer, more organised and more inclusive for all visitors.
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