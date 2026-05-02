ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashi Vishwanath Temple To Launch App-Based Darshan System For Devotees

Devotees queue up at Kashi Vishwanath Temple as authorities plan to introduce an app-based system to improve the darshan experience. ( ETV Bharat )

Varanasi: In a major step to enhance devotees' experience, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust is set to introduce an app-based darshan system at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative aims to make visits smoother and more accessible for pilgrims arriving from different regions and linguistic backgrounds.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vishva Bhushan Mishra said the new system will help address challenges faced by devotees due to language barriers and regional differences. The plan is being implemented in phases starting May 1, 2026.

Under the proposed system, devotees opting for "Sugam Darshan" or special puja services, like abhishek, will be required to provide basic details, including Aadhaar information. This data will help better understand visitor profiles and improve management at the temple complex.