ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashi-Tamil Sangamam Celebrates Living Unity Of India's Many Traditions: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam stands out as a truly distinctive initiative, one that celebrates the living unity of India's many traditions while honouring their unique identities.

In a signed article, Modi also said that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam has delivered meaningful outcomes like strengthening cultural understanding, fostering academic and people-to-people exchanges and creating lasting bonds between parts of the country that share a civilisational ethos.

He said over the last few years, the NDA government has had several opportunities to further popularise Tamil culture across India and to deepen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' A prime example of such an effort is the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, he said.

Modi said in Indian ethos, Sangam or confluence has a special place and seen in this light, the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam stands out as a truly distinctive initiative, one that celebrates the living unity of India's many traditions while honouring their unique identities.

"And what can be a better place than Kashi to host such a Sangamam. The same Kashi, which has remained a civilisational anchor from time immemorial - where, for thousands of years, people from all over have come in search of knowledge, meaning and Moksha," he said.

The prime minister said Kashi's connection with Tamil people and culture is very deep and it is in Kashi that Baba Vishwanath resides, while Tamil Nadu has Rameswaram.

He said Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu is known as Kashi of the south or Dakshin Kashi and Saint Kumaraguruparar Swamigal forged a lasting link between Kashi and Tamil Nadu through his spirituality, scholarship and institution-building.

Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, one of Tamil Nadu's greatest sons, found in Kashi a space of intellectual growth and spiritual awakening, Modi said.

"It was here that his nationalism deepened, his poetry sharpened and his vision of a free, united India took clearer shape. There are several such instances that highlight this close bond," he said.

The first edition of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam took place in 2022 in Varanasi (Kashi). The event is primarily held at the ancient Uttar Pradesh city and some programmes were also held at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

The prime minister recalled attending the inauguration programme of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam where scholars, artisans, students, farmers, writers, professionals and many others from Tamil Nadu travelled to Kashi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

He said the subsequent editions expanded the scale and depth of this effort and the aim was to keep introducing fresh themes, innovative formats and deeper engagement, thus ensuring that the Sangamam continued to evolve while remaining rooted in its core spirit.

"In the coming times, we want to make this platform even more vibrant. Most importantly, it has furthered the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' This spirit has flourished for centuries through our festivals, literature, music, art, cuisine, architecture, systems of knowledge and more," he said.

Modi said a few days ago, he was at the Somnath temple in Gujarat to be part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, marking a thousand years since the first attack on Somnath, which took place in 1,026.

People from all across India had come to be part of this moment of remembrance, united by a shared reverence for history, culture and the enduring spirit of the people of India, he said.