Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Hindi Speakers Learn Tamil, Thirukkural At Ganga Ghats In Uttar Pradesh
During Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0, educators hold open-air classes and digital sessions on Varanasi ghats, teaching Hindi speakers everyday Tamil and Thirukkural.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
By Gopal Mishra
Varanasi: The historic ghats of Kashi, long associated with spiritual and literary traditions, have turned into open-air classrooms. As part of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0, Hindi-speaking students and locals are taught everyday Tamil expressions and verses from the Thirukkural.
The fifth edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam began on Saturday (Nov 28) and will continue till December 12. This year’s theme, “Thirukkural Payilvom – Thirukkural Abhyas Karen” or “Let’s Learn Thirukkural”, puts the classical Tamil text at the centre of educational and cultural engagement. The initiative also aims at strengthening linguistic, cultural and educational ties between North and South India and promoting the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’
From Namo Ghat to Assi Ghat, the event is bringing together Tamil-speaking visitors and local participants, while the open classes are encouraging Hindi speakers, particularly children and students, to familiarise themselves with Tamil.
Tamil educators are gathering children on the steps and teaching them basic words, greetings, pronunciation and everyday expressions.
Govind Rajan, an educator who travelled from Tamil Nadu to Varanasi to participate in the initiative, said teaching Tamil in the historic city was a deeply meaningful experience.
“I could not imagine a better setting than the steps of the Ganga ghats in Kashi to gather children and introduce them to the Tamil language,” he said. “The lessons begin with the Tamil greeting ‘Vanakkam’ followed by an introduction to the correct pronunciation of names and commonly used words, including expressions of gratitude,” he said.
Rajan expressed happiness as the children were actively participating in the classes and showing genuine interest in learning the language.
He said the cultural exchange was rooted in the shared traditions and heritage of the two regions. “By touching the soil of this place, as well as the soil of Rameswaram, to our foreheads, we embrace the culture and civilization of both states. In this spirit, I have been given the chance to teach Tamil to the local students and share the teachings of Saint Thiruvalluvar,” he said.
The initiative also seeks to introduce Hindi-speaking participants to the teachings of Thiruvalluvar, Indian philosopher and a Tamil-language poet of the post-Sangam era, whose Thirukkural, classical Tamil text on ethics and conduct, is regarded as one of the most influential works of literature.
The Thirukkural contains 1,330 couplets divided into three sections: Aram (virtue), Porul (wealth) and Inbam (love). The Central Institute of Classical Tamil has translated the text into 25 Indian languages, including all 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, as well as several foreign languages and Braille.
Under this year’s Sangamam theme, participants are learning 108 select couplets presented alongside North India’s literary and spiritual traditions, including the teachings of saints Kabir and Ravidas.
Another major component of this year’s Sangamam is to teach Thirukkural to students in schools and colleges of Uttar Pradesh. Fifty teachers from Tamil Nadu will visit educational institutions in the state to introduce students to the text. Experts from Tamil Nadu will conduct orientation modules, interactive sessions and quizzes, including engagements in Varanasi.
The National Book Trust, in association with the Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya, will organise interactive sessions in schools in Varanasi to encourage reading habits, storytelling and creative activities.
Alongside the open classes and youth engagement, a digital learning platform has been set up at Namo Ghat, allowing participants to explore Tamil language and culture through interactive tools.
The platform enables users to enter their names in Hindi and see them displayed in English and Tamil scripts, while also demonstrating how to write their names in Tamil. Participants can scan a QR code to save their Tamil names on their mobile phones.
The digital initiative also offers quizzes and information about Tamil temples, temples in Kashi, Tamil language and literature, giving participants an opportunity to learn about the traditions and cultural links between the two regions in an interactive manner.
Participants can also engage in competitions based on the digital content, making language learning more accessible and engaging.
The fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam began with a grand inaugural ceremony at Namo Ghat on Saturday. Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and other dignitaries attended the inaugural programme.
Around 1,400 delegates from Tamil Nadu are expected to visit Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya as part of the Sangamam, which will also include a nationwide Students’ Engagement Programme involving 1,000 higher education institutions.
The Sangamam, which first began in 2021, seeks to highlight cultural commonalities between Tamil Nadu and Kashi while facilitating exchanges in education, culture, literature and civilizational traditions.
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