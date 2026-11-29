ETV Bharat / bharat

Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Hindi Speakers Learn Tamil, Thirukkural At Ganga Ghats In Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi: The historic ghats of Kashi, long associated with spiritual and literary traditions, have turned into open-air classrooms. As part of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0, Hindi-speaking students and locals are taught everyday Tamil expressions and verses from the Thirukkural.

The fifth edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam began on Saturday (Nov 28) and will continue till December 12. This year’s theme, “Thirukkural Payilvom – Thirukkural Abhyas Karen” or “Let’s Learn Thirukkural”, puts the classical Tamil text at the centre of educational and cultural engagement. The initiative also aims at strengthening linguistic, cultural and educational ties between North and South India and promoting the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’

From Namo Ghat to Assi Ghat, the event is bringing together Tamil-speaking visitors and local participants, while the open classes are encouraging Hindi speakers, particularly children and students, to familiarise themselves with Tamil.

Tamil educators are gathering children on the steps and teaching them basic words, greetings, pronunciation and everyday expressions.

Participants posing for group photo at Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Govind Rajan, an educator who travelled from Tamil Nadu to Varanasi to participate in the initiative, said teaching Tamil in the historic city was a deeply meaningful experience.

“I could not imagine a better setting than the steps of the Ganga ghats in Kashi to gather children and introduce them to the Tamil language,” he said. “The lessons begin with the Tamil greeting ‘Vanakkam’ followed by an introduction to the correct pronunciation of names and commonly used words, including expressions of gratitude,” he said.

Rajan expressed happiness as the children were actively participating in the classes and showing genuine interest in learning the language.

He said the cultural exchange was rooted in the shared traditions and heritage of the two regions. “By touching the soil of this place, as well as the soil of Rameswaram, to our foreheads, we embrace the culture and civilization of both states. In this spirit, I have been given the chance to teach Tamil to the local students and share the teachings of Saint Thiruvalluvar,” he said.

Participants at Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 using digital software for learning Tamil (ETV Bharat)

The initiative also seeks to introduce Hindi-speaking participants to the teachings of Thiruvalluvar, Indian philosopher and a Tamil-language poet of the post-Sangam era, whose Thirukkural, classical Tamil text on ethics and conduct, is regarded as one of the most influential works of literature.

The Thirukkural contains 1,330 couplets divided into three sections: Aram (virtue), Porul (wealth) and Inbam (love). The Central Institute of Classical Tamil has translated the text into 25 Indian languages, including all 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, as well as several foreign languages and Braille.