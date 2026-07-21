ETV Bharat / bharat

Kasaragod Collector Assures Body Of Akhil Joy, Killed in Ukraine Ship Attack, Will Be Brought Home Soon

Kasaragod: Kasaragod District Collector Arjun Pandian has assured the family of Akhil Joy, a resident of Vellarikundu who was killed in a ship attack off the Ukrainian coast, that his mortal remains will be brought back to Kerala at the earliest.

The Collector said the Kerala government had received confirmation of Akhil's identity and that efforts were underway in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) to repatriate the body. The government will bear the expenses for bringing the body home and conducting the funeral, and the remains will be transported by air.

As the death occurred amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, certain technical and procedural delays are involved. While the process could normally take around 14 days, authorities are making efforts to bring Akhil's body home as quickly as possible. The Collector also said all information received from the MEA would be promptly shared with the family.

Akhil's family had earlier urged the authorities to take immediate steps to repatriate his body. His father, Joyan, said the family had been struggling to obtain clear information from the company.

"Sunday night was the last time we were able to contact him. The call got disconnected soon after, and then his phone was switched off. The company informed us about the tragedy on Monday morning. After that, there has been no further information," Joyan said.