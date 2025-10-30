ETV Bharat / bharat

Karur Stampede: SC Asks Victim’s Kin To Move Before CBI Over Allegations Against Police

Posters paste on the gate with the photos of 41 people who died in the Karur Stampede at the TVK Head office ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked a family member of a Karur stampede victim to move before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after he claimed that Tamil Nadu Police officers are pressurising victims to withdraw their petitions in the top court.

S. Prabhakaran, a family member of the Karur stampede, was represented by advocate Balaji Srinivasan. The counsel made an urgent oral mention before a bench led by Justice J K Maheshwari, alleging Tamil Nadu Police officers were exerting pressure on victims to withdraw their plea in the top court.

The bench asked the counsel to approach the central agency, to which it transferred the probe in the Karur stampede case.

“Go to the CBI... Put it out to the CBI. The CBI will look into it,” said the bench.

The bench noted that the petitioners say they have been threatened by the officials of the state; suffice to say petitioners may apply to the CBI.