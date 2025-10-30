Karur Stampede: SC Asks Victim’s Kin To Move Before CBI Over Allegations Against Police
The incident occurred during the rally of actor-turned-politician Vijay on September 27, 2025, in which 41 people died in the stampede.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 30, 2025 at 7:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked a family member of a Karur stampede victim to move before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after he claimed that Tamil Nadu Police officers are pressurising victims to withdraw their petitions in the top court.
S. Prabhakaran, a family member of the Karur stampede, was represented by advocate Balaji Srinivasan. The counsel made an urgent oral mention before a bench led by Justice J K Maheshwari, alleging Tamil Nadu Police officers were exerting pressure on victims to withdraw their plea in the top court.
The bench asked the counsel to approach the central agency, to which it transferred the probe in the Karur stampede case.
“Go to the CBI... Put it out to the CBI. The CBI will look into it,” said the bench.
The bench noted that the petitioners say they have been threatened by the officials of the state; suffice to say petitioners may apply to the CBI.
Prabhakaran said he had lost his sister and fiancée in the tragedy. He has alleged that the police were "largely responsible" for the mayhem.
The bench has listed the case for hearing on December 12.
On October 13, the apex court ordered the CBI to probe the Karur stampede incident in which 41 people lost their lives.
The CBI probe will be supervised by a committee headed by an ex-apex court judge.
The incident occurred during the rally of actor-turned-politician Vijay on September 27, 2025, in which 41 people died in the stampede.
Read More