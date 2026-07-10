Karur Stampede Jobs Row: Madras HC Takes Big Decision Hours Before Vijay's Visit
The High Court allowed temporary government jobs to families till the final decsion is made in the pleas seeking to stay job offers.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ruled that job appointments for the families of the 41 victims of the Karur TVK rally stampede will remain temporary and contingent on the case’s final outcome. During today's hearing, the court refused to stay the Tamil Nadu government’s job offers, as requested in multiple pleas.
The order comes on the day when Chief Minister Vijay is scheduled to hand over compassionate appointment orders to the families of those who died in the Karur stampede.
A bench of Justices C V Karthikeyan and Sakthivel said it did not want to interfere in the government’s policy decision. The court said the government may issue the appointment order today, but the appointment should be temporary until the court takes a final decision on the matter. The case has been adjourned to July 21.
The court also ordered suo motu the inclusion of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) as a respondent and directed that notice be issued to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the Karur stampede under the supervision of the Supreme Court.
The court made the observations in petitions, filed by Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Theeran Thirumurugan and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi functionary Seeni Ahamed, seeking a stay on the government's proposed decision to provide one government job to a member of each bereaved family.
The petitioners argued that providing jobs while bypassing the recruitment agency TNPSC will set an unhealthy precedent as it violates the principles of equality in public employment.
Similar cases are pending in the Supreme Court, such as the Kumbakonam Mahamaham incident, the Sterlite firing, and the Dharmapuri bus burning incident, where the families of the deceased have not been compensated. The petitioner argued that providing compassionate jobs for such incidents is against the rules.
At least 41 people were killed in the stampede at a TVK rally addressed by Vijay on September 27, 2025, when the DMK was in power. The current state government under TVK had announced that 32 of their families would be given government jobs on a compassionate basis.
Chief Minister Vijay, who will participate in a function in Karur today, will issue these government job appointment orders.
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