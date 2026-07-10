ETV Bharat / bharat

Karur Stampede Jobs Row: Madras HC Takes Big Decision Hours Before Vijay's Visit

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ruled that job appointments for the families of the 41 victims of the Karur TVK rally stampede will remain temporary and contingent on the case’s final outcome. During today's hearing, the court refused to stay the Tamil Nadu government’s job offers, as requested in multiple pleas.

The order comes on the day when Chief Minister Vijay is scheduled to hand over compassionate appointment orders to the families of those who died in the Karur stampede.

A bench of Justices C V Karthikeyan and Sakthivel said it did not want to interfere in the government’s policy decision. The court said the government may issue the appointment order today, but the appointment should be temporary until the court takes a final decision on the matter. The case has been adjourned to July 21.

The court also ordered suo motu the inclusion of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) as a respondent and directed that notice be issued to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the Karur stampede under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

The court made the observations in petitions, filed by Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Theeran Thirumurugan and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi functionary Seeni Ahamed, seeking a stay on the government's proposed decision to provide one government job to a member of each bereaved family.