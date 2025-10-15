ETV Bharat / bharat

Karur Stampede: CM Stalin Narrates In Assembly What Exactly Happened At TVK Rally; Oppn Counters

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday highlighted the sequence of events at the TVK chief's rally and the subsequent action of the government in the aftermath of the stampede last month, which claimed the lives of 41 people.

Addressing the House, Stalin said the incident "shook the hearts of people of Tamil Nadu".

While it was being said that additional expenditure subsidy demands for the year 2025-26 would be presented in this session today, several legislators including Opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami demanded that an adjournment motion be passed with regard to the Karur incident.

Following this, CM Stalin brought to attention the letter seeking permission from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to hold a rally in Karur on September 27. He said the government had granted permission for TVK's rally in Karur with 11 conditions and had deployed over 600 police personnel. "Permission (for the rally) was granted with 11 conditions. Around 517 policemen led by the SP and 91 policemen from other districts were on duty on the particular date, which is comparatively more than the personnel deployed for meetings of other political parties," he said.

Without specifically mentioning TVK chief Vijay, Stalin said the party leader arrived seven hours later than the time he had specified (12 noon). As time passed and crowd swelled at the scheduled rally, people present could not even go out to relieve themselves. "Moreover, since the party did not arrange basic necessities, many people were exhausted without water; while some fainted," Stalin said in the Assembly.

When people entered the tin shed where the generator was located, the operator turned off the power to avoid electrocution, he said.