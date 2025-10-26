ETV Bharat / bharat

Karur Stampede: CBI Takes Over Probe, Lists TVK Officials As Accused In FIR

Karur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has re-registered the case of the September 27 stampede in Karur that killed 41 people and injured over 100 during a rally of actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party.

The probe agency has named several executives of the TVK in its first information report (FIR), including its General Secretary Bussy Anand and State Joint Secretary Nirmal Kumar. This comes after a special CBI team visited Karur and inspected the site of the incident, and recorded statements of survivors and victim families.

The case, now under CBI jurisdiction, was originally registered by Tamil Nadu Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT). The central probe agency took over the probe following a Supreme Court order on October 13. The apex court had directed that a three-member committee headed by retired Justice Ajay Rastogi would oversee the investigation.

The CBI has re-registered the FIR and also informed the local court about the development, following the procedure.