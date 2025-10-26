Karur Stampede: CBI Takes Over Probe, Lists TVK Officials As Accused In FIR
The CBI has taken over the probe into the Karur stampede case and named top TVK leaders, including General Secretary Bussy Anand, in its FIR.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 3:58 PM IST
Karur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has re-registered the case of the September 27 stampede in Karur that killed 41 people and injured over 100 during a rally of actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party.
The probe agency has named several executives of the TVK in its first information report (FIR), including its General Secretary Bussy Anand and State Joint Secretary Nirmal Kumar. This comes after a special CBI team visited Karur and inspected the site of the incident, and recorded statements of survivors and victim families.
The case, now under CBI jurisdiction, was originally registered by Tamil Nadu Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT). The central probe agency took over the probe following a Supreme Court order on October 13. The apex court had directed that a three-member committee headed by retired Justice Ajay Rastogi would oversee the investigation.
The CBI has re-registered the FIR and also informed the local court about the development, following the procedure.
On October 16, a five-member CBI team led by ASP Mukesh Kumar began its investigation, acting on the SC directive. The SIT, headed by IG Asha Garg, previously appointed by the Madras High Court, turned over all documents related to the case to the CBI.
According to officials, the CBI formally registered the FIR on October 18, naming TVK Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan, General Secretary Anand, and State Joint Secretary Kumar among the accused. But it submitted the document to the Karur Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on October 23 under seal.
“With CJM-1 Judge S.P. Bharatkumar on leave, the filing was received by CJM-2 Judge Charles Albert. When Judge Bharatkumar resumed duty on October 25, local lawyers filed a petition seeking a copy of the FIR,” they said.
Earlier, Karur police had arrested Mathiyazhagan and another TVK functionary, Paunraj, after naming them as accused in the initial case registered on the day of the tragedy. The SIT later took Mathiyazhagan into custody for questioning.
Also Read