Karur Stampede: Actor Vijay Meets Victims' Families, Apologises For Tragic Incident

Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay on Monday met the families of the Karur stampede victims in Mahabalipuram near here and sought their forgiveness for the tragic incident that left 41 dead and over 60 injured. The meeting was held after a month after the stampede.

A total of 37 families were brought in from Karur to the meeting venue-- a resort where the party had booked about 50 rooms, a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) source said. It was a closed-door meeting. The leader met them individually and lunch was also arranged.

Vijay assured the families monetary support, besides for education, self-employment, and housing, the source added. During his meeting with the families, Vijay apologised to them for bringing them to Mahabalipuram and said he could not visit Karur as he could not get permission from the authorities. He would certainly visit them in Karur soon, he assured.

The TVK chief, who turned emotional, sought their forgiveness for the tragic incident. Though he could never compensate for the loss of their dear ones, he would take care of the affected families as if they were his own, he said during the personal meeting that lasted for over three hours, the party source said.