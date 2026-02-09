Karti Chidambaram Writes To FM Sitharaman, Opposes Tax On Disability Pension Of Army Veterans
Karti P. Chidambaram has written to FM Sitharaman objecting to the proposed withdrawal of income tax exemption on disability pensions for armed forces veterans.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram on Monday wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman opposing the proposed withdrawal of income tax exemption on disability pensions of Indian armed forces veterans.
In his letter, MP Chidambaram said, "Disability pension constitutes compensation for permanent injury sustained in the line of duty and cannot be treated as 'income' in the ordinary sense. Taxing such compensation is arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution, as it unreasonably classifies disabled veterans alongside ordinary taxpayers despite their distinct service conditions and sacrifice".
He further wrote, "The proposal infringes Article 21 by undermining the right to live with dignity of soldiers permanently disabled in the service of the State. Veterans serve on the basis of sovereign assurance and a legitimate expectation that the State will provide lifelong care if they return injured. The withdrawal of tax exemption amounts to a breach of this settled doctrine."
The MP said that the State's fiscal powers cannot be exercised in a manner that disregards its constitutional and moral obligations towards those injured in its defence. "Any such measure risks serious legal infirmity and will have an adverse impact on morale within the armed forces. I urge the government to withdraw this proposal and reaffirm its constitutional commitment to the dignity and welfare of disabled Armed Forces veterans," he added.
Sharing the letter on X, the MP wrote, "Slashing the tax exemption on pension of disabled army veterans is an insensitive, harsh and cruel move. Withdrawing tax exemption breaks the State’s promise to those who stood for us when it mattered most. This must be reversed in the interest of the Nation and its protectors".
