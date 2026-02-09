ETV Bharat / bharat

Karti Chidambaram Writes To FM Sitharaman, Opposes Tax On Disability Pension Of Army Veterans

New Delhi: Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram on Monday wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman opposing the proposed withdrawal of income tax exemption on disability pensions of Indian armed forces veterans.

In his letter, MP Chidambaram said, "Disability pension constitutes compensation for permanent injury sustained in the line of duty and cannot be treated as 'income' in the ordinary sense. Taxing such compensation is arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution, as it unreasonably classifies disabled veterans alongside ordinary taxpayers despite their distinct service conditions and sacrifice".

He further wrote, "The proposal infringes Article 21 by undermining the right to live with dignity of soldiers permanently disabled in the service of the State. Veterans serve on the basis of sovereign assurance and a legitimate expectation that the State will provide lifelong care if they return injured. The withdrawal of tax exemption amounts to a breach of this settled doctrine."