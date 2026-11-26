Karthigai Deepam Row: After Collector's Apology, SC Lists Contempt Pleas, Applications For Hearing On Friday
Madurai Collector submitted a report before the apex court, stating that he had repeatedly sought the temple administration's authorisation to light lamp at the Deepathoon.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 26, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon pillar on Thirupparankundram Hill in Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Thursday said it would list contempt petitions and other applications related to the issue for hearing on Friday (November 27).
The counsel appearing in the case informed the bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi that multiple contempt petitions and applications have been filed in connection with the issue. While the counsel sought an urgent hearing in the matter, the bench said, "Everything will be listed tomorrow."
Despite the apex court's permission, the annual Karthigai Deepam was lit only at its customary Uchipillayar mandapam at Thirupparankundram on Monday and not at the stone pillar on the hill.
On Wednesday, the apex court agreed to consider a contempt plea over the alleged failure to light the lamp at the stone pillar, with the petition also urging initiation of action against the Tamil Nadu government for allegedly failing to comply with its directions on lighting of the lamp.
The apex court declined to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings even as Madurai District Collector apologised to the court for not adhering to its orders.
Apologising to the Supreme Court, Collector Nishant Krishna said he had made repeated attempts to enforce the court's directions. He attributed the failure to the temple administration's refusal to authorise anyone to light the lamp.
Krishna submitted a report before the apex court on Tuesday (November 24), stating that he had repeatedly sought the temple administration's authorisation to light the lamp at the Deepathoon. He said the Devasthanam never authorised him to allow anyone to light the lamp at the pillar.
The bench was informed that the matter has been raised during meetings held on November 21 and 22. This was followed by letters issued on November 22 and the circulation of the meeting minutes on November 23. Further communication was also made through the temple superintendent at the site.
On November 24, the Collector said he sent emails and reminders and issued directions while seeking the intervention of the Commissioner and Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.
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