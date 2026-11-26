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Karthigai Deepam Row: After Collector's Apology, SC Lists Contempt Pleas, Applications For Hearing On Friday

A view of Murugan temple in Thiruparankundram hill ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the non-lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the disputed Deepathoon pillar on Thirupparankundram Hill in Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Thursday said it would list contempt petitions and other applications related to the issue for hearing on Friday (November 27).

The counsel appearing in the case informed the bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi that multiple contempt petitions and applications have been filed in connection with the issue. While the counsel sought an urgent hearing in the matter, the bench said, "Everything will be listed tomorrow."

Despite the apex court's permission, the annual Karthigai Deepam was lit only at its customary Uchipillayar mandapam at Thirupparankundram on Monday and not at the stone pillar on the hill. On Wednesday, the apex court agreed to consider a contempt plea over the alleged failure to light the lamp at the stone pillar, with the petition also urging initiation of action against the Tamil Nadu government for allegedly failing to comply with its directions on lighting of the lamp. The apex court declined to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings even as Madurai District Collector apologised to the court for not adhering to its orders.