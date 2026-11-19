ETV Bharat / bharat

Karthigai Deepam Row: Dargah Opposes In SC Lighting Of Lamp Atop Thiruparankundram Hill

New Delhi: The Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah on Thursday contended before the Supreme Court that it owns the entire hilltop of Thiruparankundram in Tamil Nadu and opposed the demand by Hindu worshippers for permission to light the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp atop a stone pillar on the hill.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi. Senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari appeared for the dargah.

Tiwari referred to a judicial order passed in a civil suit in 1920. The senior counsel stressed that findings show the flight of stairs from Nellithope to the hill belongs to the shrine.

"The entire top of the hill belongs to the dargah. There is no question of lighting the deepam at the top of the hill, where the stone pillar is situated, irrespective of what the distance between the dargah and the stone pillar is," Tiwari said.

He also submitted that the property of the dargah includes the whole of the top of the hillock on which the mosque and the flagstaff stand as well as the stone pillar.

The bench will continue to hear the matter on Friday.