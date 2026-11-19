Karthigai Deepam Row: Dargah Opposes In SC Lighting Of Lamp Atop Thiruparankundram Hill
Amit Anand Tiwari stressed that findings show the flight of stairs from Nellithope to the hill belongs to the shrine.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 19, 2026 at 9:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah on Thursday contended before the Supreme Court that it owns the entire hilltop of Thiruparankundram in Tamil Nadu and opposed the demand by Hindu worshippers for permission to light the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp atop a stone pillar on the hill.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi. Senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari appeared for the dargah.
Tiwari referred to a judicial order passed in a civil suit in 1920. The senior counsel stressed that findings show the flight of stairs from Nellithope to the hill belongs to the shrine.
"The entire top of the hill belongs to the dargah. There is no question of lighting the deepam at the top of the hill, where the stone pillar is situated, irrespective of what the distance between the dargah and the stone pillar is," Tiwari said.
He also submitted that the property of the dargah includes the whole of the top of the hillock on which the mosque and the flagstaff stand as well as the stone pillar.
The bench will continue to hear the matter on Friday.
Seeking an urgent stay on a Madras High Court order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam near a dargah on Thiruparankundram hill, the Tamil Nadu government told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that allowing the verdict to stand could pave the way for thousands of survey pillars to acquire a religious character.
Gopal Sankaranarayanan represented the Madurai District Collector before the bench. Sankaranarayanan urged the bench not to expand the court's jurisdiction, otherwise thousands of survey pillars in the country will start becoming religious.
The senior counsel contended that the pillar in question came into existence for a completely different purpose and was not a Deepathoon (stone pillar) meant for lighting the temple lamp.
He said that the State fears that if the judgment remains undisturbed, all these pillars will find religious colours and people will start doing these things.
The state government sought a stay on the HC’s decision in January this year. The HC upheld a December 2025 single-judge order directing the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple management to light the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed stone pillar (located about 50 metres from the Sikandar Badusha Dargah as per the High Court). The HC declined to entertain the state's apprehensions of public-order disturbance as an “imaginary ghost” and held that the pillar stood on temple land.
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