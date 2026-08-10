Karregutta Will Be Developed As A Tourist Destination, Says Telangana DGP CV Anand
The national flag was unfurled and peace banners were hoisted at Karregutta. which was the main base of Naxals.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST
Karregutta: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand on Monday said that peace has now prevailed in Karregutta, which was the main base of Maoists.
He said that the area will be developed as a tourist destination. The top police official visited the Karregutta forest area of Mulugu district for the first time. The national flag was unfurled there and peace banners were hoisted.
Later, CV Anand inspected the road construction works and spoke to reporters. The DGP also distributed essential items to the Guttikoya tribal families near the Pamuru camp.
"'After 50 years, there is peace in Karregutta today. Development is taking place in this area on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. We have achieved victory over the Maoists with the coordination of Telangana Police, Greyhounds, Special Police Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Cobra and Chhattisgarh Police," CV Anand said.
"Their influence has reduced with Operation Kagar. About 700 Maoists have surrendered. The government is providing them with rehabilitation, financial assistance and employment opportunities," he added.
The DGP said that the asphalt road work has been completed up to Pamur-Chalamada and the BT road work will start soon. He said that the government will take steps to create electricity, mobile network and other infrastructure, and tourism development will be done in accordance with environmental and legal norms.
The DGP said that the services of the CRPF 196 Battalion were crucial in restoring peace in Karreguttala and congratulated the CRPF personnel who are performing their duties in difficult circumstances.
Union Home Minister has said in the Lok Sabha that Naxalism has ben eliminated from the country.
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