ETV Bharat / bharat

Karregutta Will Be Developed As A Tourist Destination, Says Telangana DGP CV Anand

Karregutta: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand on Monday said that peace has now prevailed in Karregutta, which was the main base of Maoists.

He said that the area will be developed as a tourist destination. The top police official visited the Karregutta forest area of ​​Mulugu district for the first time. The national flag was unfurled there and peace banners were hoisted.

Later, CV Anand inspected the road construction works and spoke to reporters. The DGP also distributed essential items to the Guttikoya tribal families near the Pamuru camp.

"'After 50 years, there is peace in Karregutta today. Development is taking place in this area on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. We have achieved victory over the Maoists with the coordination of Telangana Police, Greyhounds, Special Police Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Cobra and Chhattisgarh Police," CV Anand said.