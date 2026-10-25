Karnataka Woman Arrested As Tamil Nadu Police Bust Delhi-Bengaluru-Chennai Methamphetamine Network
The woman from Bengaluru is the sixth to be arrested in the case following persistent complaints over drug circulation in Chennai.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police have arrested a woman from Karnataka capital Bengaluru in connection with a drugs case taking the total arrests in the case to six.
It is understood that the woman identified as 30-year-old Christina Roshini was arrested by the Sembium Police on Saturday. Approximately 2.600 grams of the drug methamphetamine and 478 MDMA (3,4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine) pills were seized from her possession.
Police investigations have revealed that Christina Roshini would procure the narcotics from Delhi, bring them to Bengaluru, and then sell them to individuals in Chennai and Puducherry.
Subsequently, the police brought Christina Roshini to the Sembium police station, registered a case against her, produced her before a court and remanded her to judicial custody. The police have further intensified their investigation into the matter.
The woman's arrest comes following the arrest of five other men in connection with the drugs case. It is understood that there were persistent complaints over drug circulation in Chennai over the past few days.
Acting on the inputs, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Pulianthope) received a tip-off on October 3 that drugs were being sold in the Purasaiwakkam area.
Following the inputs, a special surveillance team was formed on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner. During a subsequent patrolling operation, the team intercepted three individuals who were behaving suspiciously on Vadamalai Street in Purasaiwakkam.
Upon searching them, the police recovered approximately 765 grams of methamphetamine. The special team subsequently arrested the three individuals—Praveen Kumar, Sriram, and Mohammed Imran Khan—and remanded them to judicial custody.
On their disclosure during interrogation, the police arrested two more individuals—Rajesh (34), a native of Puducherry, and Bowers Kuruvilla—on October 14. Approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine were seized from them as well.
The Sembium police registered a separate case following the statements by the duo. The interrogation of the arrested duo led the police to the Bengaluru woman.
What Is Methamphetamine?
Methamphetamine or 'Meth' is a synthetic stimulant drug with high addiction tendency. According to the National Insititutes of Health (NIH), a US federal agency dedicated to public health research, Methamphetamine’s short-term effects typically include feelings of euphoria and increased alertness and energy. It can also cause serious negative health effects, including paranoia, anxiety, rapid heart rate, irregular heartbeat, stroke, or even death.
Long-term use may lead to insomnia, memory loss, development of a substance use disorder, and other health problems.
Read More: