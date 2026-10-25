ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Woman Arrested As Tamil Nadu Police Bust Delhi-Bengaluru-Chennai Methamphetamine Network

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police have arrested a woman from Karnataka capital Bengaluru in connection with a drugs case taking the total arrests in the case to six.

It is understood that the woman identified as 30-year-old Christina Roshini was arrested by the Sembium Police on Saturday. Approximately 2.600 grams of the drug methamphetamine and 478 MDMA (3,4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine) pills were seized from her possession.

Police investigations have revealed that Christina Roshini would procure the narcotics from Delhi, bring them to Bengaluru, and then sell them to individuals in Chennai and Puducherry.

Subsequently, the police brought Christina Roshini to the Sembium police station, registered a case against her, produced her before a court and remanded her to judicial custody. The police have further intensified their investigation into the matter.

The woman's arrest comes following the arrest of five other men in connection with the drugs case. It is understood that there were persistent complaints over drug circulation in Chennai over the past few days.

Acting on the inputs, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Pulianthope) received a tip-off on October 3 that drugs were being sold in the Purasaiwakkam area.

Following the inputs, a special surveillance team was formed on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner. During a subsequent patrolling operation, the team intercepted three individuals who were behaving suspiciously on Vadamalai Street in Purasaiwakkam.