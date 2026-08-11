ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Weighs Legal Options As CWMA Directs Release Of 12,000 Cusecs Cauvery Water To Tamil Nadu; Kannada Outfits Intensify Protests

Bengaluru: Karnataka is considering legal options, including approaching the Supreme Court, after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Tuesday upheld a recommendation to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from August 12.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), which met in New Delhi on Tuesday, had recommended the release of 12,000 cusecs a day, with the water to be measured at Biligundlu. The CWMA subsequently directed Karnataka to comply with the recommendation.

Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, who participated in the CWMA meeting, said the state would examine the order and all available legal remedies. He said Karnataka expected its appeal to be considered by the Supreme Court along with a pending Cauvery-related matter scheduled for hearing on August 13.

"The direction given by the CWMA is to reiterate the decision taken by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. The committee had decided to release 12,000 cusecs for a period of 15 days, to be realised at Biligundlu," Gupta said in New Delhi.

He said the state would assess the order comprehensively before deciding on its next legal step. Gupta described the situation as “very dynamic” and said Karnataka could face difficulties in managing its water resources in the coming days.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the government would assess water availability before deciding on the release while also complying with court orders and protecting the interests of farmers.

"I have the duty to protect our farmers and also abide by the court orders. Keeping both these aspects in mind, I will discuss with the irrigation minister and officials," Shivakumar said.

He said he was monitoring inflows into the state's reservoirs and stressed that crops also needed to be protected. The government would consider the water situation in the dams and consult farmers and other stakeholders before taking decisions on releasing water for irrigation.