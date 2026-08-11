Karnataka Weighs Legal Options As CWMA Directs Release Of 12,000 Cusecs Cauvery Water To Tamil Nadu; Kannada Outfits Intensify Protests
Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, who participated in the CWMA meeting, said the state would examine the order and all available legal remedies.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka is considering legal options, including approaching the Supreme Court, after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Tuesday upheld a recommendation to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from August 12.
The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), which met in New Delhi on Tuesday, had recommended the release of 12,000 cusecs a day, with the water to be measured at Biligundlu. The CWMA subsequently directed Karnataka to comply with the recommendation.
Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, who participated in the CWMA meeting, said the state would examine the order and all available legal remedies. He said Karnataka expected its appeal to be considered by the Supreme Court along with a pending Cauvery-related matter scheduled for hearing on August 13.
"The direction given by the CWMA is to reiterate the decision taken by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. The committee had decided to release 12,000 cusecs for a period of 15 days, to be realised at Biligundlu," Gupta said in New Delhi.
He said the state would assess the order comprehensively before deciding on its next legal step. Gupta described the situation as “very dynamic” and said Karnataka could face difficulties in managing its water resources in the coming days.
Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the government would assess water availability before deciding on the release while also complying with court orders and protecting the interests of farmers.
"I have the duty to protect our farmers and also abide by the court orders. Keeping both these aspects in mind, I will discuss with the irrigation minister and officials," Shivakumar said.
He said he was monitoring inflows into the state's reservoirs and stressed that crops also needed to be protected. The government would consider the water situation in the dams and consult farmers and other stakeholders before taking decisions on releasing water for irrigation.
The decision has triggered protests among farmers and pro-Kannada organisations, particularly amid concerns over reduced monsoon rainfall and inadequate storage levels in reservoirs in the Cauvery basin, including the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) and Kabini dams.
Farmer organisations staged demonstrations in Mandya and Mysuru, demanding that Karnataka not release additional water to Tamil Nadu. The Mandya District Farmers' Welfare Protection Committee has announced a protest near the Visvesvaraya statue in Mandya on Wednesday.
Pro-Kannada organisations have also intensified their opposition and called for a Karnataka bandh on August 13. Kannada movement leader Vatal Nagaraj said the bandh would be held as announced and appealed to people across the state to participate.
"We will observe the bandh at any cost. I appeal to everyone to support our call for the strike," Nagaraj said.
The latest dispute follows a July 28 CWRC direction for Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.
Farmer leaders and Kannada organisations have urged the Karnataka government to refuse to release the additional water, arguing that doing so would threaten the state's water security and affect farmers amid concerns over reservoir levels.
Shivakumar appealed for patience and said the government would protect the state's interests.
"No one can keep the water. Keep patience; we are here for you. People have given us the power to protect farmers. We don't want to cause problems for farmers for any reason," he said.
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