Ayatollah Khamenei's Karnataka Connection Felt Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: Alipur, a small village in Gauribidanur taluk, about 90 kilometres from Bengaluru, Karnataka, came to a standstill for three days after reports emerged of the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, in the ongoing US-Israel conflict. Shops were shut, work was halted, and special prayers were held as residents mourned a leader they say shared a deep bond with their town.

For this Shia-majority village of nearly 25,000 people, the developments in West Asia are not distant headlines. They are personal.

Bond that goes beyond borders

Alipur is known for its thriving gem trade, but it is equally recognised for its long-standing religious and cultural ties with Iran. Several lanes in the village are named after Iranian cities such as Tehran, Qom and Shiraz.

Many families send their children to Iran for religious studies and higher education, including MBBS courses, which they find affordable and culturally familiar.

Syed Natiq Alipuri, writer and local historian from Alipur, said the relationship with Iran runs deep. “Our village’s connection with Iran goes beyond the Shia faith. The bonds are civilisational, historical and emotional,” he said.

Natiq recalled that Khamenei had visited Alipur in 1980. During that visit, he envisioned a hospital for the town and laid its foundation stone. “That visit was not symbolic for us. It was a promise that turned into reality,” he said.

The news of his death has left many in the village in shock. “We are saddened by the attack on Iran and the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei. He was known for raising his voice for the oppressed, especially the people of Palestine. His loss is painful for many,” Natiq added.

He also condemned reports of a school bombing in Iran. “When children are killed in a school, it is not just an attack on a country; it is an attack on humanity. Such acts must be condemned, no matter who is responsible,” he said.