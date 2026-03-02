Ayatollah Khamenei's Karnataka Connection Felt Amid Ongoing Middle East Conflict
Ayatollah Khamenei’s unexpected connection to Karnataka gains attention as tensions escalate in the Middle East, highlighting regional links amid global conflict and diplomatic challenges.
March 2, 2026
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: Alipur, a small village in Gauribidanur taluk, about 90 kilometres from Bengaluru, Karnataka, came to a standstill for three days after reports emerged of the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, in the ongoing US-Israel conflict. Shops were shut, work was halted, and special prayers were held as residents mourned a leader they say shared a deep bond with their town.
For this Shia-majority village of nearly 25,000 people, the developments in West Asia are not distant headlines. They are personal.
Bond that goes beyond borders
Alipur is known for its thriving gem trade, but it is equally recognised for its long-standing religious and cultural ties with Iran. Several lanes in the village are named after Iranian cities such as Tehran, Qom and Shiraz.
Many families send their children to Iran for religious studies and higher education, including MBBS courses, which they find affordable and culturally familiar.
Syed Natiq Alipuri, writer and local historian from Alipur, said the relationship with Iran runs deep. “Our village’s connection with Iran goes beyond the Shia faith. The bonds are civilisational, historical and emotional,” he said.
Natiq recalled that Khamenei had visited Alipur in 1980. During that visit, he envisioned a hospital for the town and laid its foundation stone. “That visit was not symbolic for us. It was a promise that turned into reality,” he said.
The news of his death has left many in the village in shock. “We are saddened by the attack on Iran and the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei. He was known for raising his voice for the oppressed, especially the people of Palestine. His loss is painful for many,” Natiq added.
He also condemned reports of a school bombing in Iran. “When children are killed in a school, it is not just an attack on a country; it is an attack on humanity. Such acts must be condemned, no matter who is responsible,” he said.
Hospital, inaugurated by Khamenei, serving people
One of the most visible symbols of Alipur’s connection with Iran is the Imam Khomeini Hospital, run by the Imam Khomeini Medical Trust. Established following Khamenei’s visit, the hospital has been serving the region for decades. The hospital was established with the support of Ayatollah Khamenei, who visited Alipur in 1980. He envisioned the hospital’s establishment in the town and laid its foundation during that visit—a symbolic moment that underscores the depth of their connection.
The hospital provides treatment to people irrespective of religion or caste. Residents say it has become a lifeline for the poor and deserving families in and around Alipur. Built on the idea that healthcare is a basic right, it continues to expand its services and adopt new medical technologies. A team of doctors, nurses and staff attends to patients with a focus on personalised care.
For many in the village, the hospital stands as a living reminder of a bond that translated into service for humanity.
Trade, education and uncertain times
Alipur’s transformation began in the 1970s when it moved from agriculture to gemstone trading. Located in a gem-rich belt, the village developed trade links with Rajasthan and international markets such as Bangkok, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Dubai.
Syed Inayat Ibn-e-Hassan, Gems Business Owner from Alipur, said the gem trade has been central to the local economy. “The gem trade has been an anchor of the village economy for decades. We have clients from across India and outside, including Dubai, Sri Lanka and Southeast Asia", he said.
The Alipur Gems and Jewellery Traders Association has over 270 registered traders and supports more than 2,000 families. However, the ongoing conflict has disrupted business. “We have moved from home setups to small-scale factories. The war has made it tough. Shipments are delayed, and orders are uncertain. But we are surviving,” Hassan said.
Several students studying in Iran have returned home due to safety concerns, while others are reconsidering their plans. “We are praying for peace, but we cannot ignore what is happening,” Hassan noted.
Culturally, Alipur reflects its unique history. Urdu is widely spoken; some residents are fluent in Persian, and many women follow the Iranian style of hijab while maintaining Indian Muslim traditions.
“Our relationship with Iran spans history, culture, religion and economy,” Alipuri said. “It is about shared memory and lived reality that continues to shape Alipur’s place in the world.”
As global tensions rise, this quiet village in Karnataka finds itself grieving not just a political leader but a figure woven into its own story.
