Karnataka: Udupi Police Arrest Duo For Leaking Sensitive Ship Data To Pakistan Via WhatsApp

The arrested duo working with Cochin Shipyard units in Karnataka and Kerala have leaked shipbuilding details, vessel numbers, and other classified lists via WhatsApp.

FILE - Cochin Shipyard, in Kochi.
FILE - Cochin Shipyard, in Kochi. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 21, 2025 at 2:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
Udupi: Karnataka police have arrested two men, who were employed with Cochin Shipyard units here and in Kerala, for allegedly sending confidential information about ship construction and vessel details to their contacts in Pakistan via WhatsApp.

Police identified the arrested individuals as Rohit (29) and Santri (37), both residents of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The arrest exercise was carried out by the Udupi district police that have jurisdiction over the Malpe unit of the shipyard.

It is learnt that Rohit was working as an insulator at the Cochin Shipyard in Malpe, in the district while Santri was employed at the Cochin Shipyard in Kochi, Kerala.

"The duo was found sharing sensitive data, including shipbuilding details, vessel numbers, and other classified lists, directly to Pakistani numbers through WhatsApp messages," PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

The operation was led by Karkala Assistant Superintendent of Police Harsh Priyavada.

Udupi District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar stated that the accused were produced before the court and the court has remanded them in judicial custody till December 3.

According to officials, initial investigation confirmed the transmission of the leaked information, raising alarms over potential threats to India's maritime infrastructure.

The Cochin Shipyard Company in Malpe is under the Central Government’s Ports, Shipping, and Water Transport Department. This company has a subcontractor from a company called M/S Shushma Marine Private Limited, where Rohit worked as an insulator. He had earlier worked at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala.

A case has been registered at Malpe Police Station under Crime No. 128/2025, under several sections including 152 BNS and sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, based on a complaint filed by the CEO of Udupi Cochin Shipyard.

TAGGED:

KARNATAKA POLICE
UTTAR PRADESH
SENSITIVE SHIP VESSEL DETAILS LEAK
PAKISTAN
ESPIONAGE

