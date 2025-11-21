ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka: Udupi Police Arrest Duo For Leaking Sensitive Ship Data To Pakistan Via WhatsApp

Udupi: Karnataka police have arrested two men, who were employed with Cochin Shipyard units here and in Kerala, for allegedly sending confidential information about ship construction and vessel details to their contacts in Pakistan via WhatsApp.

Police identified the arrested individuals as Rohit (29) and Santri (37), both residents of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The arrest exercise was carried out by the Udupi district police that have jurisdiction over the Malpe unit of the shipyard.

It is learnt that Rohit was working as an insulator at the Cochin Shipyard in Malpe, in the district while Santri was employed at the Cochin Shipyard in Kochi, Kerala.

"The duo was found sharing sensitive data, including shipbuilding details, vessel numbers, and other classified lists, directly to Pakistani numbers through WhatsApp messages," PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

The operation was led by Karkala Assistant Superintendent of Police Harsh Priyavada.