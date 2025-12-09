ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka: Udupi Artist PN Acharya's Anatomical Drawings Featured In US University Textbook

Udupi: A quiet and highly skilled artist from Udupi has earned international recognition for a remarkable achievement. PN Acharya, a senior illustrator from Kudankoor near Puttur in Udupi taluk in Karnataka, has contributed over a thousand anatomical drawings to a medical textbook published by the Anatomy Department of Tufts University in the United States.

Acharya, a retired chief artist of Manipal University and a former member of the Karnataka Lalithakala Academy, was selected after the university invited applications and sample artworks from illustrators across the world. Submissions arrived from countries including Egypt and Australia, but the university’s review committee chose Acharya's work for its precision and artistic quality.

His illustrations appear in the textbook authored by Dr M. S. A. Kumar, Head of Anatomy at Tufts University, who has written extensively on animal anatomy. Six volumes of the textbook have already been published. Acharya, now 76, is currently working on illustrations for the seventh volume.

Before retiring, Acharya served as the principal artist in the Anatomy Department at Kasturba Medical College (KMC), where he created hundreds of drawings related to human and animal anatomy. He is also working with the Anatomy Department of a university in Singapore, preparing detailed illustrations for one of its upcoming volumes.

Acharya is known for his watercolour work, especially his detailed depictions of blood vessels, bone structures, the heart and various organs. He explains that anatomical drawings demand a level of natural realism that general art does not. Each illustration takes him around four to five hours to complete.