ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka To Set Up Separate Ministries For Public Grievances And NRIs, Says CM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday announced that the state government will create separate ministries for public grievance redressal and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to improve governance, ensure faster resolution of issues, and strengthen coordination with overseas investors.

The announcement was made after a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister with additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, district in-charge secretaries, senior police officials, and senior forest department officers.

Addressing a press conference later, Shivakumar said the newly formed government had officially begun administrative work and communicated its priorities to senior officials.

The Chief Minister said a dedicated Public Grievances Ministry would be created to handle the increasing number of complaints and protests across the state.

"Every day, different groups are staging protests and raising demands. The government needs a proper mechanism to understand their concerns and respond effectively," he said.

The proposed ministry is expected to coordinate grievance redressal efforts and improve communication between citizens and the administration.

Shivakumar also announced plans to establish a separate ministry for NRIs. He said many NRIs invest in Karnataka but often face difficulties related to coordination with government departments and investment procedures.

The proposed ministry would act as a single platform to address investor concerns, facilitate business opportunities, and improve engagement with the global Kannada community.

CSR Funds to Be Used for Rural Schools

Shivakumar said the government is preparing a framework to improve the use of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds in the state. According to him, nearly ₹8,000 crore is available under CSR initiatives, but the government currently lacks complete information on how companies are spending these funds.

Companies will be asked to provide detailed reports on CSR expenditure, he added.

Shivakumar said the government is considering a plan to establish one school for every three gram panchayats using CSR support. Officials have been directed to identify suitable land and infrastructure requirements.