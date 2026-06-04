Karnataka To Set Up Separate Ministries For Public Grievances And NRIs, Says CM D K Shivakumar
The Chief Minister said the government is preparing a framework to improve the use of Corporate Social Responsibility funds in the state.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday announced that the state government will create separate ministries for public grievance redressal and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to improve governance, ensure faster resolution of issues, and strengthen coordination with overseas investors.
The announcement was made after a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister with additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, district in-charge secretaries, senior police officials, and senior forest department officers.
Addressing a press conference later, Shivakumar said the newly formed government had officially begun administrative work and communicated its priorities to senior officials.
The Chief Minister said a dedicated Public Grievances Ministry would be created to handle the increasing number of complaints and protests across the state.
"Every day, different groups are staging protests and raising demands. The government needs a proper mechanism to understand their concerns and respond effectively," he said.
The proposed ministry is expected to coordinate grievance redressal efforts and improve communication between citizens and the administration.
Shivakumar also announced plans to establish a separate ministry for NRIs. He said many NRIs invest in Karnataka but often face difficulties related to coordination with government departments and investment procedures.
The proposed ministry would act as a single platform to address investor concerns, facilitate business opportunities, and improve engagement with the global Kannada community.
CSR Funds to Be Used for Rural Schools
Shivakumar said the government is preparing a framework to improve the use of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds in the state. According to him, nearly ₹8,000 crore is available under CSR initiatives, but the government currently lacks complete information on how companies are spending these funds.
Companies will be asked to provide detailed reports on CSR expenditure, he added.
Shivakumar said the government is considering a plan to establish one school for every three gram panchayats using CSR support. Officials have been directed to identify suitable land and infrastructure requirements.
The aim, he said, is to strengthen rural education and reduce migration to Bengaluru for schooling. During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed officials to work without political or external pressure. He told officers not to yield to influence from caste groups, religious organisations, politicians, influential individuals, or officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).
Officials were asked to work transparently, adopt a people-centric approach, and resolve issues efficiently. Department-wise action plans are to be prepared within 15 days, while reports on pending works and new initiatives must be submitted within 25 days.
"We want to provide an open, transparent, and corruption-free government," Shivakumar said. He also encouraged officers to focus on creating a meaningful legacy through effective governance. "I am not interested in reading history or writing history. I want to create history," he told officers.
Monitor SIR
The Chief Minister directed District In-Charge Secretaries to closely monitor the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He stressed the need to ensure that no eligible voter is excluded from the electoral process due to administrative errors or omissions. Officials have also been asked to create awareness among voters regarding the revision process.
On law and order, Shivakumar announced that special police squads would be formed in every taluk to monitor and control the activities of rowdy elements and habitual offenders. The move is aimed at strengthening local-level policing and improving public safety.
The Chief Minister also expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of Karnataka Bhavan. He said the government plans to create a dedicated coordination cell at Karnataka Bhavan to improve engagement with the Centre, track grants allocated to other states, and ensure Karnataka secures maximum central assistance.
Review of Gruha Jyothi Beneficiaries
Shivakumar said the government would review beneficiaries under the Gruha Jyothi Scheme to prevent misuse. He stated that while around 1.6 crore consumers are benefiting from free electricity up to 200 units, some cases of misuse have been detected.
According to the Chief Minister, officials found instances where domestic electricity connections were allegedly being used for commercial purposes, multiple meters existed in the same household, and benefits were being claimed in the names of deceased persons.
The government is now collecting beneficiary details, including mobile numbers, and conducting verification exercises. "The intention is only to ensure that public money is not misused," Shivakumar said.
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