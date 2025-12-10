Blindfolded For 24 Hours, Karnataka Class 9 Girl Creates 350 Sand Arts; Sets Asia Golden Book Record
Shamika said she achieved the feat with the help of 'Gandhari Vidya' – a technique to tap the power of the 'third eye'.
Puttur: Fourteen-year-old Shamika from Hirebandadi village near Uppinangady in Karnataka has stunned everyone by drawing 350 blindfolded sand artworks in 24 hours, earning a place in the Asia Golden Book of Records.
A student of Class 9 at Indraprastha Vidyalaya, Shamika has been practising 'Gandhari Vidya', a technique linked to heightened intuition or the “third eye”, for the past four years. During the Covid lockdown, she learnt to read, write and recognise images while blindfolded, a skill that later inspired her to pursue sand art.
Her marathon attempt began at 10 a.m. on Saturday and continued till 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Varnakuteera Art School in Puttur. Although she had initially aimed for 300 artworks, she exceeded her own target, producing 350 pieces with only 15-minute breaks every three hours.
In recognition to her extraordinary skill and endurance, state coordinator Bharat Kamat presented Shamika with the Asia Golden Book of Records certificate, declaring her an achiever.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shamika said, "I drew a sand art blindfolded. I learnt the power to tap the third eye during the lockdown. I was practising that. Last year, I was invited to a programme on Ganesh Chaturthi. There, I did sand art with my eyes closed. Then my sir gave me the idea to set a world record. Similarly, now I have set a world record in a gap of two to three months. I will draw 300 to 400 pictures. I am happy about this," she said.
Indraprastha school headmistress Veena R. Prasad lauded her, saying, “It is a matter of pride for our institution. Shamika is multi-talented and balances academics with painting, singing and keyboard. With the guidance of teachers and parents, she has reached this remarkable level.”
