Blindfolded For 24 Hours, Karnataka Class 9 Girl Creates 350 Sand Arts; Sets Asia Golden Book Record

Puttur: Fourteen-year-old Shamika from Hirebandadi village near Uppinangady in Karnataka has stunned everyone by drawing 350 blindfolded sand artworks in 24 hours, earning a place in the Asia Golden Book of Records.

A student of Class 9 at Indraprastha Vidyalaya, Shamika has been practising 'Gandhari Vidya', a technique linked to heightened intuition or the “third eye”, for the past four years. During the Covid lockdown, she learnt to read, write and recognise images while blindfolded, a skill that later inspired her to pursue sand art.

Her marathon attempt began at 10 a.m. on Saturday and continued till 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Varnakuteera Art School in Puttur. Although she had initially aimed for 300 artworks, she exceeded her own target, producing 350 pieces with only 15-minute breaks every three hours.

