ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Sidelight: Child In Side Luggage Box, Man Rides Bike, Only To Get Police Warning

Gadag: He must have been singing a song, maybe Kishore Kumar’s Mannu Bhai Motor Chali Pum Pum, to his son sitting in the side luggage box as the two rode their bike from Tipu Circle in the city to the District Collector's office recently.

The father was on song. However, some people filmed the incident on their mobile phones and shared it on social media, and slammed brakes on the happy bike ride.

Soon, the Gadag traffic police sprang into action. They identified the vehicle owner based on the registration number of the bike and summoned him to the police station for questioning. During the questioning, it was learned that he used to take the child in the same way while going to the market and coming back home. The child would sit inside one of the luggage boxes installed on either side of the bike, half of his body inside the box and half outside.

The police told the father that this type of travel poses a serious risk to the safety of children and issued a stern warning to him not to repeat such mistakes.