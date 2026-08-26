ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Seeks Suspension Of Amazon, Instamart And BigBasket Food Licences Over Datura Listings

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader on Wednesday once again called for greater powers for states to suspend or cancel food licences held by large e-commerce companies when their products pose an immediate public health risk.

His remarks followed action against Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket over listings that allegedly presented poisonous Datura fruits or seeds as food for human consumption using Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence or registration numbers.

Health Minister UT Khader speaking to reporters in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

Complaint triggers inquiry

The Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department began its inquiry after receiving a complaint that Datura (a fruit) had been delivered along with a customer’s food order. According to the complaint, the customer’s mother consumed the fruit and was hospitalised after suffering toxic effects.

"No poisonous or toxic item should ever be supplied as part of a food order. We are investigating where these products came from, who supplied them and how they entered the distribution chain,” Khader told reporters here.

The department issued inquiry notices directing the food business operators to stop selling Datura, remove related listings and advertisements, appear before the adjudicating officer and submit written explanations.

Company responses examined

Authorised representatives appeared before the adjudicating officer on August 24. Amazon did not submit a response. Swiggy Instamart did not provide documents explaining the corrective measures taken and sought additional time to submit them.

BigBasket acknowledged that Datura fruit had been sold through its platform but said the sale had been stopped. It also informed the authorities that its method of sale would be corrected and that future labels would clearly state “NOT FOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION.”