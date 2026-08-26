Karnataka Seeks Suspension Of Amazon, Instamart And BigBasket Food Licences Over Datura Listings
The Health Minister said that no poisonous or toxic item should ever be supplied as part of a food order.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST|
Updated : August 26, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader on Wednesday once again called for greater powers for states to suspend or cancel food licences held by large e-commerce companies when their products pose an immediate public health risk.
His remarks followed action against Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket over listings that allegedly presented poisonous Datura fruits or seeds as food for human consumption using Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence or registration numbers.
Complaint triggers inquiry
The Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department began its inquiry after receiving a complaint that Datura (a fruit) had been delivered along with a customer’s food order. According to the complaint, the customer’s mother consumed the fruit and was hospitalised after suffering toxic effects.
"No poisonous or toxic item should ever be supplied as part of a food order. We are investigating where these products came from, who supplied them and how they entered the distribution chain,” Khader told reporters here.
The department issued inquiry notices directing the food business operators to stop selling Datura, remove related listings and advertisements, appear before the adjudicating officer and submit written explanations.
Company responses examined
Authorised representatives appeared before the adjudicating officer on August 24. Amazon did not submit a response. Swiggy Instamart did not provide documents explaining the corrective measures taken and sought additional time to submit them.
BigBasket acknowledged that Datura fruit had been sold through its platform but said the sale had been stopped. It also informed the authorities that its method of sale would be corrected and that future labels would clearly state “NOT FOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION.”
After examining the submissions, the department concluded that storing, selling or distributing toxic Datura fruits and seeds as food was illegal and against public health interests.
"Some companies claim on their websites that their products comply with food safety regulations. Notices have been issued, but we still need clear answers about the source of these products and whether wholesale distributors were involved," Khader said.
Licence proceedings underway
Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the 2011 rules, Karnataka’s Commissioner and adjudicating authorities asked the Designated Officer of Central Food Safety in Bengaluru to suspend the food licences of the three platforms until further orders.
Central FSSAI has issued notices to the establishments, and the legal process for suspension is underway. Karnataka has separately suspended the licence of SVR Groups at Teneyuru, Bediganahalli, Bengaluru, for violating prescribed regulations.
Khader said the state could suspend licences of smaller businesses under its jurisdiction, but action against larger companies holding centrally issued licences required intervention by central authorities.
"A central food safety officer did not act on the state’s recommendation for 24 hours. We have written to the central CEO seeking implementation of the order and an inquiry into the delay,” he said.
Khader said he would propose that the Centre retain the authority to issue such licences while allowing states to suspend or cancel them during urgent health threats.
The Centre could subsequently review the decision and act against companies or officials if errors were established, ensuring faster intervention and accountability, he said.
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