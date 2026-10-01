Karnataka Seeks Central Govt’s Intervention To Rein in Hospital Medicine Costs
The Food Safety and Drug Administration investigation has found pharma supplies to hospitals at discounted prices billed at or near printed MRP.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has sought the Centre’s intervention after inspections found wide differences between the prices at which hospitals procure certain high-cost medicines and medical consumables and the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) charged to patients.
The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) said its investigation found pharmaceutical products supplied to hospitals at heavily discounted institutional prices were, in some cases, billed at or near the printed MRP. The difference ranged from about 10 times to more than 52 times the procurement cost.
Health Minister U.T. Khader said the issue was particularly serious in cancer treatment and other high-cost therapies, where patients face substantial out-of-pocket expenditure.
“The objective is to protect patients. There must be transparency about the landing price, margins and the final amount charged,” Khader said, calling for a national pricing framework covering medicines, medical devices and consumables that currently fall outside effective price controls.
₹86 Landing Cost, ₹4,528 MRP
The FDA examined 253 drugs with major pricing anomalies. Gufipol, with a landing cost of ₹86, carried an MRP of ₹4,528, a 52.6-fold difference. Guficycline-50 injection cost ₹160 against an MRP of ₹7,110, while Terlitis was ₹118 against ₹4,416.
Taxocare 120 mg had a landing cost of ₹1,000 and an MRP of ₹21,617. Bevatas 400 mg injection was procured at ₹5,850 against an MRP of ₹62,690. An adult nebuliser mask costing ₹44.50 carried an MRP of ₹950, while an IV set costing ₹14.75 was priced at ₹295.
Khader said gaps were particularly evident in non-scheduled drugs, devices and consumables. He sought expansion of price regulation and “standardised margins so patients are not exposed to unexplained mark-ups.”
State Seeks Wider Price Regulation
In a September 23 letter to the Union Health Minister, Karnataka sought greater transparency in hospital billing, including disclosure of institutional landing cost and MRP. It also proposed expanding the Drug Price Control Order and National List of Essential Medicines, rationalising trade margins, treating back-end benefits as part of acquisition cost, and creating stronger audit and enforcement mechanisms.
The State has also sought a national study and an inter-ministerial expert group to examine the issue. Khader said Karnataka would push for a system where manufacturer prices, institutional procurement costs, margins and final patient charges could be verified. He also called for laboratory-based testing to detect counterfeit or substandard medicines and devices.
Inspections to Continue Across Karnataka
Special verification conducted on September 25 and 26 covered wholesalers, hospitals and establishments in Bengaluru and other districts. The exercise examined more than 768 items in cosmetics and another 189 high-cost drugs, according to a press note.
The next phase will cover anti-retroviral medicines, higher-generation and critical antibiotics, medical devices and costly hospital consumables.
Hospitals and pharmaceutical establishments have also been asked to maintain transparent billing and provide patients with information about medicines, devices and consumables charged to them.
“Affordability of essential and life-saving healthcare is a matter of serious public importance,” the FDA said, adding that Karnataka would use measures available within its jurisdiction to protect patients from unjustified financial burden.
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