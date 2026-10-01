ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Seeks Central Govt’s Intervention To Rein in Hospital Medicine Costs

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has sought the Centre’s intervention after inspections found wide differences between the prices at which hospitals procure certain high-cost medicines and medical consumables and the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) charged to patients.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) said its investigation found pharmaceutical products supplied to hospitals at heavily discounted institutional prices were, in some cases, billed at or near the printed MRP. The difference ranged from about 10 times to more than 52 times the procurement cost.

Health Minister U.T. Khader said the issue was particularly serious in cancer treatment and other high-cost therapies, where patients face substantial out-of-pocket expenditure.

“The objective is to protect patients. There must be transparency about the landing price, margins and the final amount charged,” Khader said, calling for a national pricing framework covering medicines, medical devices and consumables that currently fall outside effective price controls.

₹86 Landing Cost, ₹4,528 MRP

The FDA examined 253 drugs with major pricing anomalies. Gufipol, with a landing cost of ₹86, carried an MRP of ₹4,528, a 52.6-fold difference. Guficycline-50 injection cost ₹160 against an MRP of ₹7,110, while Terlitis was ₹118 against ₹4,416.

Taxocare 120 mg had a landing cost of ₹1,000 and an MRP of ₹21,617. Bevatas 400 mg injection was procured at ₹5,850 against an MRP of ₹62,690. An adult nebuliser mask costing ₹44.50 carried an MRP of ₹950, while an IV set costing ₹14.75 was priced at ₹295.

Khader said gaps were particularly evident in non-scheduled drugs, devices and consumables. He sought expansion of price regulation and “standardised margins so patients are not exposed to unexplained mark-ups.”