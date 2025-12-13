Karnataka Ranks Second In Farmer Suicides; 2,809 Deaths Recorded In Two And A Half Years
District-wise data shows Haveri, Belagavi, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, and Bidar continue to report the highest numbers of suicides.
Bengaluru: Karnataka continues to hold the second position among the states in farmer suicides, according to official data. Maharashtra reports the highest number of such suicide deaths. The numbers reveal a persistent crisis in one of India’s most economically and technologically advanced states. Despite its achievements in IT, biotechnology, and science, farmer distress remains a grim reality across rural districts.
According to data from the State Agriculture Department, 2,809 farmers ended their lives between 2023-24 and November 2025-26.
The figures reveal that 1,254 suicides were recorded in 2023-24, followed by 1,178 in 2024-25 and 377 cases reported till November 2025-26.
Compensation Delayed Due To Technical Issues
Under the state government rules, families of verified farmer suicide victims are entitled to Rs 5 lakh compensation. However, the Agriculture Department admitted delays in disbursing funds due to technical problems in the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.Officials said payment would resume once the issues were resolved.
In 2023-24, around Rs 54 crore was distributed to 1,081 eligible families, while Rs 44.8 crore was released in 2024-25 to 896 families. In the current financial year, Rs 9.65 crore has been paid to 193 beneficiaries, and 112 cases remain under review.
In 2023-24, authorities rejected 164 cases after verifying personal reasons, while 1,090 were deemed eligible for government compensation. Similarly, in 2024-25, 156 cases were rejected, and 1,022 families were considered eligible.
Until November 15 this fiscal year, out of 377 cases, 331 were approved for relief, while 46 were rejected.
Haveri, Belagavi, and Kalaburagi worst affected
Over the past two and a half years, Haveri alone recorded 297 deaths, followed by 260 in Belagavi, 234 in Kalaburagi, 195 in Dharwad, 190 in Mysuru, 159 in Bidar, 118 in Hassan, and 115 in Mandya.
Experts attribute the alarming trend to crop loss, debt burden, falling prices, and erratic rainfall. Both drought and unseasonal heavy rains have worsened the plight of farmers, leaving many unable to sustain their livelihoods.
