ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Ranks Second In Farmer Suicides; 2,809 Deaths Recorded In Two And A Half Years

Bengaluru: Karnataka continues to hold the second position among the states in farmer suicides, according to official data. Maharashtra reports the highest number of such suicide deaths. The numbers reveal a persistent crisis in one of India’s most economically and technologically advanced states. Despite its achievements in IT, biotechnology, and science, farmer distress remains a grim reality across rural districts.

According to data from the State Agriculture Department, 2,809 farmers ended their lives between 2023-24 and November 2025-26.

The figures reveal that 1,254 suicides were recorded in 2023-24, followed by 1,178 in 2024-25 and 377 cases reported till November 2025-26.

Compensation Delayed Due To Technical Issues

Under the state government rules, families of verified farmer suicide victims are entitled to Rs 5 lakh compensation. However, the Agriculture Department admitted delays in disbursing funds due to technical problems in the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.Officials said payment would resume once the issues were resolved.