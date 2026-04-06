ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Demands Governor's Removal For ‘Interfering’ In State's Language Policy

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has demanded the Centre to recall Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, accusing him of acting beyond his constitutional role and interfering in the state’s education policy.



In a press statement issued during a protest, the organisation objected to the Governor’s recent letter to the Chief Secretary, in which he reportedly urged a review of the state government’s decision to introduce a grading system for the third language in SSLC examinations. The group alleged that the move was aimed at promoting Hindi in the state.



Karave president TA Narayanagowda said the Governor’s action was against Karnataka's interests and questioned his authority to intervene in decisions taken by an elected government. “The people of Karnataka elected the state government to decide on education policy. The Governor has no mandate to question such decisions,” he said. He further stated that the Governor’s response to a representation by an organisation named “Bengaluru Local Languages Protection Association” raised concerns. According to him, the quick response indicated a larger attempt to influence language policy in the state.



The organisation also criticised what it described as interference in the day-to-day functioning of the government. It maintained that the Governor, as the constitutional head, is expected to support decisions taken in the interest of the state rather than question them.



Calling for immediate action, Narayanagowda said, “The Governor has crossed his limits and acted contrary to the aspirations of Kannadigas. He has lost the moral authority to continue in office, and the Centre should recall him without delay.”



The group reiterated that the state government alone has the authority to determine education policy and urged it to stand by its decision on the third language grading system. It also warned against any attempts to alter the policy, stating that such moves would face strong opposition.