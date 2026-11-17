ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Positioning Itself As A Global Centre For AI, Deep Tech And Semiconductor Manufacturing, Says CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka is positioning itself as a global centre for artificial intelligence, deep technology, semiconductor manufacturing and biotechnology, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Tuesday while inaugurating the 29th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

The three-day summit, themed “AI & Beyond”, has brought together technology companies, investors, researchers, startups and delegates from across the world. Shivakumar said Karnataka's research institutions, skilled workforce, startup ecosystem and technology policies had helped Bengaluru emerge as a major global technology centre.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (C) inaugurates 29th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (ETV Bharat)

Karnataka's Technology And Startup Growth

Highlighting the state's economic contribution, the Chief Minister said Karnataka accounted for two out of every five dollars earned by India through software and services exports, estimated at USD 173 billion last year. The state received USD 9.4 billion in foreign direct investment during the first half of 2025-26, representing 26.7 per cent of India's total inflows.

More than 1,000 Global Capability Centres operate from Bengaluru, while over 30 new centres brought investments exceeding USD 1 billion into Karnataka in 2025.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (C) at the 29th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (ETV Bharat)

The state has over 24,000 recognised startups, with nearly two out of every five Indian unicorns originating from Karnataka. Bengaluru ranks eighth globally among startup ecosystems and second in Asia for AI-native startups. The city's technology funding stood at USD 4.4 billion, while Karnataka startups have collectively raised around USD 79 billion.

Under the ELEVATE programme, nearly 1,500 startups have received equity-free grants worth USD 41 million over the past decade. The government is also providing grants of up to ₹1 crore to deeptech startups through ELEVATE NxT. Thirty-three startups have received ₹30 crore since last year. A new deeptech accelerator, Innoverse, will support 35 growth-stage ventures over five years. The Government First initiative has a ₹25-crore allocation to procure solutions developed by startups.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (C) at the 29th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (ETV Bharat)

AI, Robotics And Skill Development

Shivakumar said Bengaluru accounts for nearly half of India's AI and machine-learning talent. The government is developing a government-led AI University, with an AI Hub, and a Centre of Excellence at IIIT Raichur to extend AI applications across 13 North Karnataka districts.