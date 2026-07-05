Karnataka: Police Sub-Inspector Arrested In POCSO Case
Police Sub-Inspector Abhinandan of Manki Police Station in Honnavar taluk of the district has been arrested by the Bhatkal City Police Station.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Uttara kannada: A shocking incident has come to light in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, where a police officer himself has been arrested in a POCSO case.
Police Sub-Inspector Abhinandan of Manki Police Station in Honnavar taluk of the district has been arrested by the personnel of Bhatkal City Police Station in a POCSO case.
According to sources, PSI Abhinandan has been accused of sexually harassing a minor from Yellapur taluk in the district. The victim had officially filed a complaint in this regard at the Bhatkal City Police Station.
Acting on the complaint filed by the girl, the Bhatkal City police immediately took Manki PSI Abhinandan into custody and arrested him after intensive interrogation.
Last month, a police sub-inspector attached to the Amruthahalli police station was arrested for sexually harassing minor boys on the pretext of interrogation.
According to the police, PSI Praveen was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police said the incident took place about a year ago when the boys were taken into custody.
It is alleged that he took the boys to a lodge, assaulted them, forced them to engage in obscene acts and recorded them on his cell phone. The case came to light after these videos of sexual assault went viral on social media.
The Amruthahalli police immediately registered a suo motu case under the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. The investigation of the case has since been transferred to the Kothanur police station. It is suspected that the videos on the accused's phone were copied and then circulated. However, it is not yet clear who leaked the videos. Constable Raghavendra has also been suspended for allegedly aiding the PSI. Further investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.
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