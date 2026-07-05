ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka: Police Sub-Inspector Arrested In POCSO Case

Uttara kannada: A shocking incident has come to light in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, where a police officer himself has been arrested in a POCSO case.

Police Sub-Inspector Abhinandan of Manki Police Station in Honnavar taluk of the district has been arrested by the personnel of Bhatkal City Police Station in a POCSO case.

​According to sources, PSI Abhinandan has been accused of sexually harassing a minor from Yellapur taluk in the district. The victim had officially filed a complaint in this regard at the Bhatkal City Police Station.

Acting on the complaint filed by the girl, the Bhatkal City police immediately took Manki PSI Abhinandan into custody and arrested him after intensive interrogation.