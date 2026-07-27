ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Police Ranks First In Tracing Stolen Mobile Phones Through CEIR Portal

Bengaluru: When it comes to tracing stolen and lost mobile phones and returning them to their owners, the Karnataka Police has come on top, according to the data available on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

Among the five states and Union Territories reporting the highest number of mobile phone cases on the CEIR portal, Karnataka ranks first based on the recovery percentage cited in the data.

As of 5.11 pm on July 27, Karnataka had registered 5,73,034 cases through the portal. The police had recovered 1,55,946 mobile phones, with the recovery rate stated as 47.48 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh ranked second with a reported recovery rate of 45.79 per cent, followed by Telangana at 44.16 per cent and Maharashtra at 39.76 per cent.

Delhi, which recorded the country’s highest number of stolen and lost mobile phone cases, remained far behind in recoveries. The National Capital Territory registered 10,24,328 cases but recovered only 45,954 phones. Its recovery rate was stated as 7.09 per cent.

Maharashtra registered 6,89,174 cases and recovered 1,59,143 phones. Telangana reported 5,26,845 cases and recovered 1,37,065 devices while Uttar Pradesh registered 4,93,831 cases and recovered 1,41,746 phones.

The recovery percentages reported in the source data do not directly correspond with the recovery figures when calculated against the total cases listed. Further clarification may be required on the methodology or category of cases used to determine the percentages.

Technology The Main Tool

A senior police officer said Karnataka’s performance was the result of the effective use of CEIR technology at police stations across the state. Cybercrime units and local police have been giving priority to tracing mobile phones reported lost or stolen by the public.