ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Orders First Two Stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ at Government Events

The Karnataka government led by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has issued directions governing the singing and playing of Vande Mataram at official programmes across Karnataka. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has directed that the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram be sung at state government programmes and official ceremonies, with an exception for events attended by the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister or Governor.

The decision follows the All India Congress Committee’s resolution to sing the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram at Congress programmes. The Congress government in Karnataka has now adopted a similar practice for official events across the state.

In its order, the state government said Vande Mataram played an important role in fostering nationalism, unity and patriotism among Indians during the freedom movement.

The government also referred to guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on the official version of Vande Mataram and the protocol to be followed while singing or playing the song at government and public events. The Central guidelines separately prescribe occasions for its instrumental rendition and mass singing.

Uniform Protocol for Official Events

The Karnataka government led by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said its decision was aimed at maintaining uniformity, dignity and appropriate protocol while singing or playing Vande Mataram at official programmes and ceremonies, taking into account the nature and context of each event.