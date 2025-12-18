ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: How Karnataka's New Act Proposes To Combat Hate Speech, Hate Crimes

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill 2025 that seeks to hand out up to 7 years of jail term for convicts under it amidst a strong protest by Opposition BJP.

Mooting the bill, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said such a law was necessary because the state has been witnessing an increasing number of murders and violent clashes triggered by hate speeches and hate crimes. "In order to rein in people spreading hate speeches and indulging in hate crimes, this bill is being brought," he added.

Opposition Leader R Ashoka countered the Home Minister saying the bill was brought to target the opposition parties and the media. He also said that the bill violates Article 19(1) of the constitution and has the potential to be misused as a weapon against political opponents.

Amidst this for and against argument, let us see what this bill is all about.

What does this bill propose?

The bill proposes to curb and prevent dissemination, publication or promotion of hate speech and crimes causing disharmony, hatred in society, against any person or group of persons, organisations and provide punishment to such crimes. It also seeks to provide compensation to the injured victims.

What constitutes a hate speech?

As per the bill, hate speech includes any expression which is made, published or circulated in words either spoken or written or by signs or by visible representations or through electronic communications or otherwise in public with intention to cause injury, disharmony or feelings of enmity or hatred or ill will against any person alive or dead, class or group of persons or community to meet prejudicial interest.

What is prejudicial interest?