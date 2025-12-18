Explained: How Karnataka's New Act Proposes To Combat Hate Speech, Hate Crimes
The bill proposes imprisonment for 1 to 7 years, while repetitive offences may extend up to 10 years with a fine of Rs one lakh.
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill 2025 that seeks to hand out up to 7 years of jail term for convicts under it amidst a strong protest by Opposition BJP.
Mooting the bill, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said such a law was necessary because the state has been witnessing an increasing number of murders and violent clashes triggered by hate speeches and hate crimes. "In order to rein in people spreading hate speeches and indulging in hate crimes, this bill is being brought," he added.
Opposition Leader R Ashoka countered the Home Minister saying the bill was brought to target the opposition parties and the media. He also said that the bill violates Article 19(1) of the constitution and has the potential to be misused as a weapon against political opponents.
Amidst this for and against argument, let us see what this bill is all about.
What does this bill propose?
The bill proposes to curb and prevent dissemination, publication or promotion of hate speech and crimes causing disharmony, hatred in society, against any person or group of persons, organisations and provide punishment to such crimes. It also seeks to provide compensation to the injured victims.
What constitutes a hate speech?
As per the bill, hate speech includes any expression which is made, published or circulated in words either spoken or written or by signs or by visible representations or through electronic communications or otherwise in public with intention to cause injury, disharmony or feelings of enmity or hatred or ill will against any person alive or dead, class or group of persons or community to meet prejudicial interest.
What is prejudicial interest?
Prejudicial interest means and includes, the bias on the grounds of religion, race, caste or community, sex, gender, sexual orientation, place of birth, residence, language, disability or tribe.
Hate Crimes
Hate crimes, the bill says, constitute communication of hate speech by making, publishing, circulating or any act of promoting, propagating, inciting or abetting hate speeches to cause disharmony or feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will against any person dead or alive or group of persons or organisation.
Punishment
Whoever commits hate crimes will be punished with imprisonment for a term which is not less than one year, which may be extended upto 7 years with a fine of Rs 50,000. The subsequent or repetitive offences will attract a minimum jail term of 2 years which may extend upto 10 years with a fine of Rs one lakh.
The offences under this Act will be cognizable, non-bailable and triable by the Judicial Magistrate First Class court. In case the accused is an organization or institution, then the person who is in-charge of the organization will be deemed to be guilty.
Preventive action
The bill empowers the executive magistrate, special executive magistrate or police officers not below the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Police to take necessary preventive action against a person or a group of persons whom he may think likely to commit an offence or threatened to commit any offence under this Act.
The bill empowers designated officers to direct any service provider, intermediaries, person or entity to block or remove the hate crime materials from its domain including electronic media.
