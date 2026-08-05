'Who Is Going To Undo The Damage?': Priyank Kharge Slams News Agency Over Misreported Remarks On Police Exam
"This misinformation wasn't just amplified by political parties but has also been picked up and spread by independent content creators across social media," said Kharge.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Bengaluru: Following an apology from a news agency for 'misreporting' his remarks on the Police Constable recruitment examination controversy, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has questioned the impact of the misreported statement attributed to him, asking, "Who is going to undo the damage now?"
The concerned agency on Tuesday admitted that it had misinterpreted Kharge's remarks on the controversy surrounding the police constable recruitment examination and apologised for the error. Kharge, however, said the damage has already been done and that the misinformation has been amplified by political parties and independent content creators on social media.
The damage has already been done, @PTI_News. What is the use of your apology?— Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) August 4, 2026
This misinformation wasn’t amplified only by political parties. It has also been picked up and spread by independent content creators across social media, including @lakhshya_speaks.
Who is going to… https://t.co/G44subNb5B pic.twitter.com/6xWl6w3hl1
Even as the news agency has withdrawn its earlier social media post, Kharge questioned who would undo the damage caused, now that the misinformation has been widely circulated.
The controversy began after Kharge's remarks on August 3 in response to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) demand for his resignation over the Police Constable recruitment examination.
On Monday (August 3), Kharge was quoted as saying, "Yeah, I will resign. Let them first... 25 days, let them go on hunger strike. Then if they don't control, we will do one lathicharge, and then I will resign. Just like how they did for this thing..."
The remark was mistakenly reported as referring to student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar who had demanded the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
In a post on X, the news agency said, "Mr Priyank Kharge's statement was misinterpreted, and the word 'aspirants' was inadvertently ascribed to him in an earlier X post (August 3, 2026). We have withdrawn the post. The error is deeply regretted."
In a separate letter to Kharge, the agency's Visual Media Editor apologised for what the agency described as a "human error".
"This is regarding the misunderstanding caused over your remarks to the media on August 3, 2026. It is unfortunate that a human error at our end resulted in such a misunderstanding. We have taken corrective steps, including rectifying the mistake as well as seeking an explanation from the person concerned. We apologise for the error. We hope you would consider this matter as closed," the letter said.
Kharge, however, said the apology cannot undo the impact of the misinformation. He said the report has not only been amplified by political parties but has also been picked up by independent content creators on social media. "The damage has already been done...What is the use of your apology?" he said in response to the apology letter.
"Who is going to undo the damage now? How many creators can realistically be held accountable for spreading misinformation once it has gone viral?" he asked, adding that "responsible journalism is increasingly becoming a myth in India."
UPDATE WITH CORRECTION | Mr Priyank Kharge's statement was misinterpreted and the word “aspirants” was inadvertently ascribed to him in an earlier X post (August 3, 2026). We have withdrawn the post. The error is deeply regretted. https://t.co/5jghT5e3AF— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 4, 2026
Earlier, Kharge had clarified his statements saying, "The question put to me was: 'The BJP and the Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, are demanding your resignation over the Vijayapura incident. What do you have to say?' My response was clear: If the BJP is willing to sit on a 25-day hunger strike demanding my resignation, I will consider it. My remarks were directed solely at the BJP's political theatrics and not at students."
What Was The Police Exam Controversy?
As per sources, hundreds of candidates at Sharadamba PU College in Tikota, Vijayapura district, boycotted the written examination of Police Constable recruitment examination on August 2, alleging delay in distribution of question papers and irregularities in the handling of question papers and OMR sheets.
The candidates alleged that question papers scheduled to be distributed at 10.30 AM reached them around 30 minutes late. They also alleged that the procedure for distributing question papers and OMR sheets varied across classrooms.
Following this, several candidates walked out of the examination hall and demanded a re-examination.
However, Kharge rejected the allegations of irregularities and said the controversy was the result of a "misunderstanding" among a section of candidates over the serial numbers on the OMR sheets and question booklets.
"There was some misunderstanding among the candidates saying that the OMR serial number and the question booklet serial number have to be the same. It is not necessary, nor have we specified anywhere," he said.
He said only a small group of candidates had walked out despite being informed that they would not be allowed to return.
"It is just a handful of them who thought it was necessary and they walked out, despite us telling them that once you walk out, you cannot come back in. When they realised what they had done was not wise, they wanted to come back. But once you leave the premises with the OMR sheets, you cannot come back in. Let us see what can be done about that," he said.
As per the rules, candidates who left the examination hall carrying question papers and OMR sheets were denied re-entry as it violated Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) guidelines.
Kharge Defends Police Action
Defending the police action against the protestors, Kharge said authorities had to ensure that the examination proceeded without disruption. He also rejected calls for his resignation by referring to the PSI recruitment scam during the previous BJP government.
"They should first explain why the then Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai did not resign during the PSI recruitment scam," he said, adding that "lakhs of people wrote the examination and there is a problem only with around 120 people."
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'Want My Resignation? Then Go On Hunger Strike For 25 Days, Face Lathis': Priyank Kharge On Karnataka Police Exam Row