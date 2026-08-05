ETV Bharat / bharat

'Who Is Going To Undo The Damage?': Priyank Kharge Slams News Agency Over Misreported Remarks On Police Exam

Bengaluru: Following an apology from a news agency for 'misreporting' his remarks on the Police Constable recruitment examination controversy, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has questioned the impact of the misreported statement attributed to him, asking, "Who is going to undo the damage now?"

The concerned agency on Tuesday admitted that it had misinterpreted Kharge's remarks on the controversy surrounding the police constable recruitment examination and apologised for the error. Kharge, however, said the damage has already been done and that the misinformation has been amplified by political parties and independent content creators on social media.

Even as the news agency has withdrawn its earlier social media post, Kharge questioned who would undo the damage caused, now that the misinformation has been widely circulated.

The controversy began after Kharge's remarks on August 3 in response to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) demand for his resignation over the Police Constable recruitment examination.

On Monday (August 3), Kharge was quoted as saying, "Yeah, I will resign. Let them first... 25 days, let them go on hunger strike. Then if they don't control, we will do one lathicharge, and then I will resign. Just like how they did for this thing..."

The remark was mistakenly reported as referring to student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar who had demanded the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a post on X, the news agency said, "Mr Priyank Kharge's statement was misinterpreted, and the word 'aspirants' was inadvertently ascribed to him in an earlier X post (August 3, 2026). We have withdrawn the post. The error is deeply regretted."

In a separate letter to Kharge, the agency's Visual Media Editor apologised for what the agency described as a "human error".

"This is regarding the misunderstanding caused over your remarks to the media on August 3, 2026. It is unfortunate that a human error at our end resulted in such a misunderstanding. We have taken corrective steps, including rectifying the mistake as well as seeking an explanation from the person concerned. We apologise for the error. We hope you would consider this matter as closed," the letter said.

Kharge, however, said the apology cannot undo the impact of the misinformation. He said the report has not only been amplified by political parties but has also been picked up by independent content creators on social media. "The damage has already been done...What is the use of your apology?" he said in response to the apology letter.

"Who is going to undo the damage now? How many creators can realistically be held accountable for spreading misinformation once it has gone viral?" he asked, adding that "responsible journalism is increasingly becoming a myth in India."