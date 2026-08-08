ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Says He Will Bring RSS Within Legal Framework

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday said the government would act against the RSS within the legal framework and indicated that it was studying the organisation and its history before deciding its next course of action.

Speaking to reporters here, he asserted that he would bring the RSS within the "legal framework".

When reporters asked Priyank whether he had received a reply to his letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on several issues, including the registration of the organisation, he laughed it off and said he had not expected a response.

"I had told you that it would not come, hadn't I? I also told you that we would deal with it properly. Whatever we do has to be within the legal framework," the minister said.

"They (RSS) are outside the legal framework. I will bring them within it," he said.

Priyank said it had been around one-and-a-half months since he raised the issue and that the government needed time to study the RSS and its history before proceeding.

"We need to study and understand their 100-year history. They themselves are unaware of their own history," he said.